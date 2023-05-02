This episode is part of a sponsored content series with the Perini Ranch Steakhouse. Hear more stories here.

An offer to cater at the James Beard House launched Perini Ranch Steakhouse on a series of events that would bring their recognition to an international level. Tom and Lisa Perini recount core moments in the steakhouse’s history that would put them on a trajectory that would add a whole new facet to the business; mail order beef. Special guest Marian Burros, former Food Editor at the New York Times, shares her discovery of a mixup that would lead to a prize-winning tenderloin.