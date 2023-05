This episode is part of a sponsored content series with HBO Max. Listen to more episodes here

Host Nancy Miller sits down with Patrick Fugit, who plays Pat Mongomery, and takes a deep dive into the psyche behind the character. Series costume designer Audrey Fisher talks with Miller about her experience of turning the series actors into their 1970s and 1980s characters. Texas Monthly senior editor Emily McCullar joins the podcast to chat with Miller on how the year 1980 was when Texas went worldwide.