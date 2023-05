This episode is part of a sponsored content series with HBO Max. Listen to more episodes here

Host Nancy Miller speaks with Tom Pelphery, who brings to life the scene-stealing lawyer Don Crowder. Pelphery explains how he got the part and how much effort went into the role, including the tan. Plus, Texas Monthly executive editor Michael Hall stops by to talk about the real Robert Udashen and Don Crowder and their impact on the Candy Montgomery case.