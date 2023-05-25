This episode is part of a sponsored content series with Max. Listen to more episodes here

Host Nancy Miller sits down with Elizabeth Olsen in the final episode of the series to take a deeper look at who Candy Montgomery was in the aftermath of her trial and the shocking verdict. Miller speaks with director and executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter about the emotions and logistics of shooting the most central scene of the series. Texas Monthly executive editor Michael Hall joins the podcast again to give insight into how pseudoscience is used in not only this trial, but the entire Texas criminal justice system.