Austin’s Spencer Wells is one of the most respected names in population genetics. In 2005, he launched the National Geographic Society’s Genographic Project, which uses DNA samples to map the history of human migration and is widely credited with kickstarting the consumer genomics industry. While the adjunct professor in the Department of Integrative Biology at the University of Texas at Austin isn’t an epidemiologist, pandemics and emerging diseases have played outsized roles in his research on population genetics.

The Lubbock-raised scientist enrolled at UT–Austin when he was just sixteen years old and earned his Ph.D. in biology at Harvard University. His 2002 book, The Journey of Man: A Genetic Odyssey, shows how genetic data can trace human migrations over the past fifty thousand years. Wells is also the creator of Insitome, a company that provides genetic tests and serves as a storytelling platform for ancestry stories. Outside of science, he’s a co-owner of the legendary Austin blues club Antone’s, which until Friday’s cancellation of South by Southwest was set to be an official festival venue.

On Monday morning, Wells called into the National Podcast of Texas from the Indonesian island of Java. Among our discussion points: