The recently-concluded Texas primary election results have national political pundits scratching their heads: Was there actually a surge of unforeseen Democratic voters, or will the November election reveal that the “blue wave” is actually more like a ripple effect? Texas Monthly’s News & Politics Editor Carlos Sanchez and Senior Writer R.G. Ratcliffe analyze the results of our local, state, and federal races and offer some predictions about what may happen when voters head back to the polls this fall.

