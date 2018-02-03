Abbot by Spencer Platt/Getty Image

In episode 5 of the National Podcast of Texas, political editor R.G. Ratcliffe examines Governor Greg Abbott’s curious behavior as he approaches his re-election bid, senior editor Abby Johnston and writer-at-large Doyin Oyeniyi introduce a new regular segment called “In Case You Missed It,” and the Texanist discusses a 70 mile per hour gesture of goodwill.