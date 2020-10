In our inaugural episode of “One by Willie,” a podcast celebrating the life and music of Willie Nelson, Grammy-nominated Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price takes a look at Willie’s number-one country hit from 1980, “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.” With senior editor John Spong, she explores the difference between writing a sad song and feeling the need to just sit and listen to one. From there, she goes on to describe what it was like to record a duet with Willie one of her own sad songs—and relays a dirty joke she learned from Willie himself.