Country music legend Wynonna Judd first heard “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” as a young girl splitting her time between her mom’s house in Los Angeles and her grandparents’ home in rural Kentucky. It was Willie’s first No. 1 single and the song that finally made him a star, and for Wynonna, it was an early indication that a great singer could take a song he didn’t even write and make it his own.

On this episode of One by Willie, she talks about hearing it on the radio when she was first discovering music, about hanging out backstage with Willie at the CMA awards once the Judds—Wynonna and her mother, Naomi—became stars themselves, and about how kind Willie was when Wynonna introduced him to her grandmother.

