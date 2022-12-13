When the first trailer for our podcast came out, I got a message from Russell Molina. It was a long email, which actually included footnotes, arguing that we were at risk of getting facts about the Rangers wrong. Russell told me: “We will be ready to fully tell the story so that . . . history can be looked at in full context.” I decided to get on the phone with him as soon as I could.

Russell Molina: Well, yeah, so I think that it was just simply, there were some things in there that you, you pointed out that have, that full context needs to be put to those words, right.

Russell went through the facts he wanted to make sure we understood: He told me when old stories talk about “los rinches,” sometimes that refers to other law enforcement, not Texas Rangers. Another was that many of the Rangers who committed atrocities during La Matanza had special Ranger appointments, not standard ones.

Russell Molina: Well, they’re really separate entities, right? There are other acts that occurred by “special Rangers,” “loyalty Rangers,” these others that would not be what we—we being the Texas Ranger Bicentennial celebr—or trying to commemorate the 200 years of history—that we would say, that’s not our history.

But it was obvious that something bigger bothered him about the way we had framed our show. We had made the decision to focus on La Matanza, on extrajudicial executions during the 1910s, on Porvenir. Russell said that was worthwhile to talk about. But—

Russell Molina: I also think that you have to look at the good, there’s good that the Rangers have done prior to, post that, even during that. So that’s the other piece that seems to get lost, is everybody wants to look at the destruction aspect of it. Well, let’s look at the building part of it. Let’s look at that positive piece as well, because there was good that was done.

Russell said it frustrates him that some people want to focus entirely on the Rangers’ negative history. And by “some people,” I think he also meant me.

Russell Molina: Well, I’ll tell you, it’s simply the fact that there’s more to the story than the myopic cherry-picking that I think that has been done in regards to what they are about and what they have done. And if you really look at the number of incidents that you can actually put down on paper to say, okay, here’s the good, here’s the bad, and here’s the ugly, the good so far outweighs the other two.

Russell is Latino as well, with family roots in South Texas, and I asked him for his advice about how he’s gotten his head around the violence Rangers committed against people like our ancestors.

Russell Molina: I would say talk to some of these Hispanic—you could talk to Tony Leal, the first Hispanic chief.

So on a rainy day just before Thanksgiving, I made the drive out to Houston to do just that.

Tony Leal—the first-ever Hispanic chief of the Texas Rangers—is the head of a private security company today. But as he welcomed me into his office, I could tell that he’s still a Ranger at heart. On his coat rack, there are two white cowboy hats—and that’s in addition to the four white hats in a glass case next to his desk. On top of a safe, he’s got a pair of leather cowboy boots embossed with the Ranger star.

For the better part of a year, I’ve been trying to figure out where Mexican Americans fit into the Ranger legacy. That was a question Tony had to answer every day that he put on that white hat. He shows me a photo of the badge he wore as a Ranger captain.

Tony Leal: So that one? That’s a captain’s badge. So it’s actually made out of a 50 peso.

Jack Herrera: 50-peso coin.

Tony Leal: Solid gold.

It’s a Ranger tradition—taking a Mexican coin and hammering out the Texas star.

In Tony’s office, wood-paneled walls are covered with photos of him with other Rangers, as well as a series of letters and proclamations.

Our first few episodes of this podcast were already out by this point, and I knew that Tony understood we were taking a critical perspective on the Rangers. But when we started talking it felt sort of like I was talking to one of my uncles. Early on, we realized we did have similar family histories.

Tony Leal: So my family, the first traces of our name on the Texas side of the border are late 1600s, early 1700s, in Webb County.

Jack Herrera: So around the Laredo area?

Tony Leal: Yeah.

Each of us also had Mexican ancestors who’d joined the Confederate Army.

Tony Leal: So you think about that, we’re Hispanic, and you usually don’t grow up thinking that you fought in a war.

Jack Herrera: The Civil War.

Tony Leal: Trying to maintain slavery. But our people did.

Jack Herrera: That changed the way I thought about myself when I found out about that.

Tony Leal: I did too. I had to sit back because it was one of those things my wife always knew, because they were from the Mayflower. And she looked at, “Oh my God, we had plantation owners in my family.” Yes, you did. But it’s not something I ever considered because we’ve always been told that Mexico was against slavery. But we did have some Tejanos that were trying to assimilate also and were required if they were going to be landowners to join the army.

Tony grew up in Sugar Land, Texas, out by Houston. But he says his identity is most shaped by his family’s deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley, where his uncles live to this day.

Tony Leal: That’s the part of my childhood I remember because as soon as we were off for Christmas vacation, pa’ la valle. As soon as we were off for Thanksgiving vacation, pa’ la valle.

I asked him if he ever heard stories about the Rangers there, or about los Rinches, the way someone like Trini Gonzales did.

Tony Leal: You know, I would hear stories from, just a kid, hearing, would say, “Oh yeah, that’s when your great-uncle Juan Fernin killed that ranger down there in that shootout.” So I would hear that mutual combat kind of story, but I never heard a story of, like, “Hey, the rangers kicked into a door and killed six innocent people.”

Sugar Land is a town that was built around farms that relied on prison labor, and when Tony was young there was still a prison farm in town. If men escaped, the Rangers would show up. That’s Tony’s first recollection of them.

Tony Leal: You’d see them come down the dirt road with the dirt behind the highway patrol cars and the Rangers in their cars. And then they would all be standing somewhere talking with the warden and all that. To me, it was like, “I don’t know what they’re talking about, but one of these days I want to know what they’re talking about.”

In the early twentieth century, pretty much every cop in Texas was Anglo. But by the time Tony was a teenager, things were changing, especially in the Valley.

Tony Leal: By the time I was growing up, when you met the sheriff, you know, Pérez, he was Hispanic. When you met the Chief of Police of McAllen, he was Hispanic. When you met the Chief of Police or Sheriff in Brownsville, he was Hispanic.

Tony says he was part of the first generation of Latinos in Texas who could actually dream about growing up and joining law enforcement. And he set his sights on the State Highway Patrol. He went to school, took the training, and he was eventually stationed in San Antonio.

Tony Leal: And I just happened to be across the hallway from the Ranger office and the Ranger captain at that time was a guy named Jack Dean. He looked like John Wayne, like a Hollywood . . . If you said, “What does a Ranger captain look like?” Six-foot-four, 50-year-old, gray-headed, looked like a Ranger captain. But the Rangers in there were Al Cuellar, Rudy Rodriguez, and Ray Martinez.

Tony ended up getting close with these three Rangers—they went out to lunch and took smoke breaks together.

Tony Leal: I had never met Hispanic Rangers before, and there was three of them. Right across the deal from me.

In 1993, one of the Rangers needed backup to nab a kidnapping suspect.

Tony Leal: So Al Cuellar, who’s Hispanic, he says, “Hey, that little Mexican highway patrol sergeant is pretty sharp. Can I use him?”

This turned out to be Tony’s big break. When they arrested the kidnapper, the captain took notice.

Tony Leal: Jack Dean walked by my office and he knocked on the window like that and I looked up and he says, “You might want to think about taking the Ranger test next month.”

Tony applied, and when he was accepted to the force, he became the youngest Ranger in modern history.

Tony says that during his time as a Ranger there were a few times he took flak from other Hispanics for his career choice. But much more often, the response was positive.

Tony Leal: I remember speaking before the Senate in McAllen where the community was there, and been about ’08, ’09, and just people that would just come up and shake your hand, un señor mayor, una señora mayor. And they would just come shake your hand and say, “I’m so proud of you and I’m so proud to see a Hispanic leading the Rangers.”

And he knew his dad was proud of him too, but he could tell he felt some sort of reservation.

Tony Leal: When my father was growing up. When my father came back in the early fifties from being a United States Marine, he couldn’t have gone to work for DPS. They wouldn’t take your application. . . . I don’t think my father accepted that I was a Ranger until I made captain. I think my father finally accepted that a Mexicano, Hispano, Tejano, whatever you want to call it, could rise to that rank within the Texas Rangers.

Tony had an impressive career. During his years as a Ranger, he solved an eleven-year-old cold case, investigated an ambush on police officers, and solved multiple murders. I had come with questions about his professional history—but Tony said he doesn’t like to talk about all that.

Tony Leal: And I’ve got a lot of big cases. But for me, I deal with it by moving on from it. So when people ask me, “Can you tell me big cases you worked?” I choose not to go back to there. I choose not to. I can smell it. If I think about the case, I can smell it.

Tony moves on by moving on.

In 2008, Tony became the chief of the entire Ranger force—the first Hispanic person to ever hold that job.

Jack Herrera: What are you thinking about? What are you feeling? What does that moment mean to you?

Tony Leal: I don’t know that other than all the calls from media, I’ve never—I don’t know about you—I’ve never thought of myself as a Hispanic Ranger. And I had never thought of myself as a Hispanic Highway Patrolman. But there was no gravity in it to me that said, “Hey, I am the first Hispanic chief.” . . . .

I think that we’ve got to get race sometimes away from what we’re doing because if we don’t, we ourselves are perpetuating that there’s a difference when there shouldn’t be.

Tony might not have liked thinking in terms of race when it comes to police work, but it was hard not to when he became Ranger chief. The force then—as it remains today—was overwhelmingly white and overwhelmingly male. Tony says he worked to build a more welcoming image for female and Black Rangers especially.

He told me that even just the look of the white hats could alienate potential Rangers, who didn’t identify with the “cowboy look.” Tony didn’t do anything to change the uniform. But in some places, he found a way to use it as an opportunity.

Tony Leal: When I was a ranger in Seguin, my wife taught elementary school there, and I was asked several times by, “Come speak at the school, career day.” And Seguin, Guadalupe County, Gonzales, big cowboy area. And I would see the Anglo kids with Wranglers and boots and all that. And I would tell the Hispanic kids, I would tell them, I said, “Hey, look, you don’t understand, this cowboy thing is your culture, it’s not their culture. Your culture taught them this culture, every word they have comes from your language—rodeo, rodeo, a lasso, lazo, chaparreras, chaps, you know, are the cowboy culture. You are the ones that taught people how to work cattle, that taught them how to break horses, that taught them how to train horses.”

There’s something else that early Mexican culture in this state gave to Texans: Rangers. Before Stephen F. Austin and the first Anglos arrived in this state, Mexican compañías volantes were mounted troops who rode fast and light, patrolling vast territory and waging war on Native people.

For Tony, this is part of his pride in being a Texas Ranger. It’s not that he’s a Latino who managed to take part in Anglo tradition. Instead, he sees the Rangers as his own heritage. Tejano heritage. Today, it bothers Tony that the Mexican, Tejano history of the Rangers—and of Texas—isn’t told. He thinks if we told the whole story, Mexican Texans might feel less alienated from the Rangers.

And a few years ago, doing his own family’s genealogy, Tony learned that Rangers are literally part of his heritage.

Tony Leal: I have studied this stuff on my side of the family. And one of my second-great-grandfather from Webb County served in the Ranger Battalion. I mean, I’ve got where he signed his name.

I’ve studied my family’s history too. And my Mexican ancestors also fought against Native people, and for the cause of slavery. Today, Tony and I both have to find a way to live with that.

Tony Leal: I think we all do. Every single person. . . . I’ve struggled on several things. I’ve struggled about being Catholic because there’s some things that Catholic churches under there are just crazy to think about. . . . I think it’d be easier to walk away from the Catholic church than to come to terms with those things. We have to admit that the institution that we love has flaws, and it has flaws and did things that you can’t imagine.

Jack Herrera: And you’ve had to do that as a Ranger too, I imagine.

Tony Leal: Yeah. As a policeman, as a Ranger.

Jack Herrera: How about when you were actually on the force? Is this something that you thought about? Is this the history that you knew about or people talked about or other rangers talked about?

Tony Leal: No.

During his Ranger days, Tony didn’t know about the Porvenir massacre, or know all the details of what happened during La Matanza. But these days, he’s a student of Texas history. And it’s something he’s thought about more in recent years.

Tony Leal: The thing about the Rangers is this: it’s iconic. All right? If you want to be iconic and if you want to be known for wearing the white hats, you got to take responsibility, whether it’s now or then for the bad things. . . .

And I’m not saying that that kind of shit didn’t happen. I know it did. I know it happened on both sides. I know Rangers were ambushed by bandits. I know bandits and some innocent people were killed by Rangers. I know that happened. In our society, I know right now there’s bad cops that have killed innocent people. I know that there’s good cops that have been killed by bad people, ambushed. It’s still happening in 2022, but I don’t see how we can base what we’re feeling in 2022 about something that happened in 1915. We’ve got failures going on right now. We have law enforcement that failed in Uvalde. We’ve got things that we need to be worried about right now. So I don’t see why we do this. I don’t know why we’re trying to pick apart something that happened in 1915 instead of doing a whole podcast on what are the Rangers doing in 2022.

At one point, Tony said something I didn’t expect:

Jack Herrera: I say this in the show, actually, it’ll come in later. I think it’d be very silly to ask the modern Rangers to stand responsible or be held to account for what happened in 1915.

Tony Leal: I wouldn’t be held to account, but I would be—right now, I’m a former chief of the Texas Rangers.

Jack Herrera: Mm-hmm.

Tony Leal: And I would apologize right now. I apologize for anything that the Texas Rangers as an entity did unjustly. For me, it’s like the Rangers have moved on, the state has moved on. And let’s move on.

It’s that second part I’m still thinking about. Is it as simple as that? Can we move on?

When I was fourteen or fifteen, I spent a summer battling my first bad bout with insomnia. It was the first time I’d ever seen “5 a.m.” on the clock. At a certain point, I learned to just give up trying to sleep, and I’d go read or watch TV. That’s what I was doing one December in my grandparents’ house in San Antonio. It was about 4:30 a.m., and I was on the couch with a book when my grandpa Guillermo came downstairs, ready to start his day. He saw me on the couch and said, “Good, you’re up.”

He turned around and came back a second later with an imposing old briefcase. It was the same gray briefcase he’d taken to his office at NASA, where he’d been a chemist.

He waved at me to sit down with him at the kitchen table, and he began pulling out photos and old documents. I saw the arched cursive of the 1800s; a sepia-toned photo of old family members in Laredo. A newspaper headline from 1935 recorded the death of a “Jesús Herrera,” at age 94. The story said my great-great-grandfather Jesús was one of the last veterans of the Confederacy to die in Laredo.

Then my grandfather began telling me stories. He told me about how our family helped establish Nuevo Laredo, the city across the river from Laredo; how my ancestor Maria had been born in Laredo in 1802 and had lived under the Spanish, Mexican, Texan, American, and Confederate flag—without ever moving. And he told me that one of our ancestors was one of the first Mexican Texas Rangers. Then he told me stories of the gunfights that Ranger ancestor got in.

I remember when I got back to school in California, I told all my classmates that my ancestor had been a Texas Ranger. It was something that thrilled me.

When my grandfather Guillermo died in 2020, I inherited that old briefcase. And many times in the last few years, I’ve gone through it, adding my own research on the family’s genealogy. I’m the custodian of that history now.

I’ve found Catholic church records of my ancestors in Laredo, and their names appear on a census ordered by Texas president Mirabeau Lamar. I’ve got a letter from the adjutant general of the United States, declaring that Jesús Herrera was a veteran of the Confederacy, in the 33rd Battalion. It turns out that most of the stories my grandpa told me were true. I can prove them.

But I haven’t been able to find evidence that one of my ancestors was a Texas Ranger. I’m left to wonder if that’s a bit of family lore my grandfather wanted to believe, but could never prove.

The closest thing to evidence I’ve found is a line in Jesús’s obituary that says he was, quote, “an Indian fighter,” around Laredo. Maybe that meant some kind of Ranger.

I’ve always been fascinated by this ancestor, Jesús. What I feel . . . isn’t pride. That same obituary recorded that he fought for his “beloved Southland” in the Civil War. I’m ashamed that an Herrera fought on the side of slavery. Whatever kind of Indian fighter he was, I’m ashamed he raised a gun against Native people living on their own lands. And if he really was a Texas Ranger—well, today I feel complicated thinking about that.

Besides stories, my grandfather left me with a bit of wisdom that day. He said that some members of our family were hoping that our genealogy would connect us to Spanish nobles or important figures in Texas history. My grandfather said that didn’t matter to him. “It doesn’t matter to me if they were horse thieves,” he said. “I just want to know who they were.”

When we ask what the Texas Rangers, with all their history, mean to Texas today, it gets to the heart of what we do with history. What do the people who came before us mean to us?

I think, in that briefcase, Guillermo left me some instructions: That we shouldn’t go into our history searching for something to be proud of. We should go into our history searching for something to learn from.