John Spong: You’re nine when this is recorded, which kind of takes us back to your . . . What I’m guessing was a somewhat unique childhood, but not unique for you? It’s just your childhood. What’s it like growing up? If I’ve read right, there’s time on the road, there’s time in the Hill Country out in Luck, and a lot of time on Maui?

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. I mean, I was born in Austin, Texas, and I grew up kind of on the road with Dad, but he’d had a place in Hawaii for a long time. So, I ended up growing up mostly in Hawaii from my first birthday on and going back and forth between Austin and Hawaii up until high school, where I went to Hawaii mostly.

John Spong: I read somewhere that one of the reasons you were in Maui instead of Austin was because your mom was thinking, “If we’re in Austin, Willie’s a king, and I don’t want these kids growing up feeling like princes.”

Lukas Nelson: Yeah, I think she was right about that. There’s just so much that fame can destroy in terms of determining healthy priorities for yourself, for your family. I think fame is a symptom of success. I think it’s something that’s necessary in certain businesses. In certain jobs you have to be famous in order to do well. But being megafamous serves nothing but the ego, and it can really, really, really be a dangerous thing.

It can be a scary thing. People get crazy. And people want to be around it, and you never know the motives of people. It’s a very difficult thing to navigate that world. Growing up away from what would be the epicenter of that, in Texas, I think, was a pretty smart, wise decision by my mom. But the thing is that we grew up on the road anyway, so I was never in one place. I grew up in America. I grew up in every state of the Union. And I got to see every Walmart in every little town and every little diner, roadside diner, and spent Thanksgiving in truck stops, and, you know, saw the countryside and just fell . . . I fell in love. I feel like America is my home.

John Spong: And the truck stops and diners, that’s the high glamour of rock stardom right there, isn’t it?

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. Well, it’s funny what people will do to get famous. But look, we want our crowds to grow. We want to make a living. I want to reach people with my art and everything, but there’s a line where it becomes very difficult to live normally, and that’s just the way it is.

John Spong: Yeah. Your dad explained that to me once. We were talking about musical genres, but it gets at that fame thing, too. I asked if it was okay to add a commercial, pop music sound to a country record, and he looked at me like I had just said the dumbest thing he’d ever heard. He put it so simply—he said, “Why would I not try to get my music in front of as many people as possible?”

Lukas Nelson: Uh-oh. Hold on.

John Spong: Yeah.

Lukas Nelson: Let me make sure the thing’s still recording. My mom just called. Okay, go ahead. Sorry.

Lukas Nelson: What was your question again?

John Spong: Oh, well, your dad had said, he said, “Why would I not want to get my music in front of as many people as possible?” It wasn’t about selling as many records as possible. It wasn’t about being popular or being famous. It was about touching people.

Lukas Nelson: Yes. That’s the thing is that you want to do that. You want to reach as many people as possible. That’s why I say that to be successful at that, you’re going to have to deal with symptoms. Fame is one of them, fatigue is another, but they all go together.

[Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris singing “I Never Cared For You”]

John Spong: Tell me about your mom, because that sounded like such a smart way to take care of y’all. What’s she like?

Lukas Nelson: Oh, my mom’s an amazing person. She’s brilliant, she’s strong, and she’s full of integrity. I mean, she’s fiery. She’s a good balance to my dad. The greatest thing about my mom is she takes great care of my father. Not the greatest thing, there’s many good things, but that is one of my favorite parts of her is how well she takes care of him and how she’s kept him healthy and alive and still doing what he loves for so long. I think he appreciates and respects that.

John Spong: It seems like such a full partnership. A couple years ago, I think it was Brandi Carlile’s birthday, and so of course your dad’s going to sing “Happy Birthday” in a video to get to her, but he doesn’t do it by himself. He does it with your mom. They’re always kind of side by side.

Lukas Nelson: Yeah.

John Spong: It’s inspiring. It’s cool.

John Spong: You were getting on stage with Micah when you were real little, but at some point music went from being something you were exposed to and that you did because you’re a Nelson, and it became something you do. It became something you do because it’s who you are. What’s the evolution of your relationship with music?

Lukas Nelson: Oh, well, I fell in love with music at a young age, and I had a sort of feeling and a dream. I had a dream that I was singing in front of a bunch of people and that they loved it, and it was like a vision when I was a young kid. I just followed that vision because it felt like something that . . . Well, at least in the dream, I felt really good about it. And so I decided that it would be worthwhile to dedicate my life to it at a certain point.

John Spong: And guitar became what you wanted to play? I think I read somewhere that it was because it was going to be a bond with your dad.

Lukas Nelson: Oh, yeah. There also was the fact that he was gone all the time, and I just felt that if I could learn how to play music, then it would bring us closer, which it has.

John Spong: When he’d come in off the road or you’d go meet him, how old are you? What would you play? When does guitar become the focus for you?

Lukas Nelson: Actually, I sang really at a younger age and then went into guitar for a long time. Guitar started around ten, eleven, and then I worked on both of those things pretty heavily. He made a good point. I remember we were walking one day together, and he said that “You should really focus on singing because that’s going to set you apart. If you can be a good singer, it’ll set you apart as an artist from all the guitar players that are out there and all the songwriters that are out there. You have to be able to do all three in order to really make it.”

John Spong: Oh, wow.

Lukas Nelson: And he was right. I’m glad that I started that at a young age. And I did take his advice because I like being able to interpret my own music in a unique way. Yeah.

John Spong: I’m really kind of stunned that it was at ten or eleven because you must have learned quick, because didn’t you get onstage with Bob Dylan when you were like fifteen?

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. Well, I learned guitar pretty quick.

John Spong: Well, if through some of those years, you’re just playing guitar around the clock to teach yourself guitar, you get onstage with Dylan. I think I read that Dylan asked you to join the touring band, and your mom said “Nope”?

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. Well, that was a different style, but both of their styles, combined, made me who I am now.

John Spong: But about that same time you actually get a cut on one of your dad’s records on . . .

Lukas Nelson: Yeah, that was the first song. The first song I wrote was called “You Were It.” First song I ever wrote. Looking back, it’s not bad. It’s not a bad song.

John Spong: For a fourteen-year-old in particular, but I mean, “All the pain is gone. I once had a heart. Now I have a song.” That’s a great line, man. The thing is, I’ve known that album for a long time. I didn’t realize you had written that as a punk kid, honestly. I just loved that song. That’s a great record. That song’s one of the high points. That didn’t have to happen that way.

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. No, it gave me confidence at that point that I . . . “Okay, these things are coming to me, and I got to listen to them,” and so I did.

[Willie Nelson singing “You Were It”]

John Spong: A few years later, you make Heroes, the album Heroes with your dad, which is essentially a duets album. Really, it’s so much of the two of y’all. How did that record come to be and how did you come to be such a big part of it?

Lukas Nelson: I don’t know exactly how I came to be so much a part of it. I think he just wanted me a part of it, and my brother, too, but as far as the song that got the most attention from that record was the Pearl Jam cover that we did together, “Just Breathe.” I mean, it stands to this day as the most sort of shared or viewed, if you will, or streamed song that I have with him, and that he has, I think, in the recent times. I mean, it’s a better part of twenty-five million views or twenty million views. I don’t know, something like that, which is, you know, compared to the pop singers of the day, it’s not a lot, but it is quite a lot of people that it’s reached. Somehow it hit a nerve between the two of us.

John Spong: Well, but it’s also . . . I mean, if you look at that album, there’s a lot of duets on the album. There’s so many with you, but there’s also a Sheryl Crow duet and Ray Price and Billy Joe Shaver and Snoop. And that your song, y’all’s song, is the standout, is a monster accomplishment. And you’re the one that took the song to your dad, right?

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. Well, we were listening to a lot of Pearl Jam, my band and I, and that record had just come out, Backspacer, so I loved that song. I thought the lyrics really spoke to the way that Dad feels and has taught me in life . . . It just reflected that. It was great. It was cool the way it came together.

John Spong: I was listening for it and trying to think what might have been one of the connections for y’all that would make you think it was good for him. There’s the, in the chorus, “Stay with me, let’s just breathe.” That’s such a live-in-the-moment notion, which so many of the people I’ve talked to about your dad, they all say one of the real magical things about him is “In the moment, we’re doing it right now, we’re staying right here. Past, future . . . the moment needs to be cherished,” and that’s kind of the point of that song.

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. Yeah, that’s right. That’s right. That’s what made me think of him when we heard it.

[Willie and Lukas Nelson singing “Just Breathe”]

John Spong: Do you have a sense of how it is that your dad’s managed to stay in the moment the way he does or to . . . He seems comfortable in his skin. The fame doesn’t seem to have changed him. How does he stay grounded? Do you know?

Lukas Nelson: Well, um—

John Spong: Or did I make that up? Is he grounded?

Lukas Nelson: Well, first of all, I think he’s a normal person. I think he’s got his ups and downs and he’s got his issues and his demons and all those things. I think that the difference between him and someone is he doesn’t stand on pretense, maybe. Someone else would sort of pretend like they don’t have those issues or sort of act like they’re larger than life. And I don’t think that he’s ever tried to do that. That acceptance of who you are really opens the door towards presence, because if you’re so worried about appearances, you’re going to be spending all your time worried about that and none of your time on what’s going on right now, or trying to be happy and all those things. I just think he spends his time well. He doesn’t think about those things.

John Spong: And he’s fixing to turn ninety, which is rarefied air. Do you have a birthday wish for him that you can share in front of all of us?

Lukas Nelson: Yeah. Here’s to ten more.

John Spong: At an absolute minimum.

Lukas Nelson: That’s right.

[Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris singing “I Never Cared For You”]

All right, Willie fans. That was Lukas Nelson, walking us through "I Never Cared for You" and wishing his dad a great ninetieth birthday. A huge thanks to Lukas for coming on the show

And then just so you know, we’re gonna have a quick break in production so we celebrate Willie’s monster birthday shows at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, but we’re gonna be back in one month’s time—right before Memorial Day weekend—to formally launch season four of One by Willie. The lineup is still being worked out, but I can tell you that we will have more of Willie’s family members, more longtime fans and collaborators… and even a few surprises.

