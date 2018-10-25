We know. Online polls are about as scientific a measure of the Texas electorate as the contest to choose the high school homecoming queen. But we have to admit, they’re also just as much fun. So jump on in and answer the following questions for all of the statewide, nonjudicial elections. Have fun, remember this is unscientific, and see where you stand relative to other Texas Monthly readers. Results will be posted next week.
Politics
Who Are You Supporting on Election Day?
Take our online poll to see where you compare with other Texas Monthly readers on the political candidates of the day.
Date
Oct 25, 2018
Share
Notes
This article is part of our 2018 Texas Elections coverage, where you can find the latest in news, analysis, and updates from Texas Monthly. Read More
Share
Comments