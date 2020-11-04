Some more statewide races to follow

Christopher Hooks, 6:58 P.M.

The most important statewide race in Texas this cycle is for the Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn, but it’s not the only one happening. There’s also a race for a seat on the Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, and four seats on the nine-member Texas Supreme Court, all of which are currently held by Republican jurists.

In private, Texas Democrats say polling puts them in contention for the Railroad Commission seat and at least one Supreme Court race. Quite a bit of skepticism is warranted until the results come in, but it might be worth adding them to the list of races you’re keeping track of tonight.

The Railroad Commission race is between Democrat Chrysta Castañeda and Republican Jim Wright. Earlier this year, Wright ran a virtually nonexistent primary campaign and still somehow knocked off Republican incumbent Ryan Sitton. Castañeda has run an unexpectedly strong campaign, powered in part by a last-minute $2.6 million cash infusion by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Of the four Supreme Court races, the one to watch is probably the one between Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht and Amy Clark Meachum, currently a Travis County district judge. Again, some skepticism is warranted here. No Democrat has served on the Supreme Court since the late nineties. And even if Castañeda and Meachum became the first statewide Democrats elected in decades, they’d have to contend with Republican majorities in their respective bodies.

A Note on Harris County’s Chris Hollins

Forrest Wilder, 6:39 P.M.

While we’re waiting for results, let’s take a moment to consider the brief, but highly impactful tenure of interim Harris County clerk Chris Hollins, who is serving in a kind of caretaker role for this election. He was appointed earlier this year after Harris County clerk Diane Trautman resigned in May, citing coronavirus concerns. A relatively unknown quantity, Hollins has received high marks, from Democrats at least, for expanding voter access while fending off an onslaught of litigation from the Texas GOP and far-right Houston activist Steve Hotze. In July Hollins asked Governor Greg Abbott to add extra days for early voting. Abbott added six days, which is probably the single biggest reason why Texas polls have not been overwhelmed by long lines and election day, so far, has gone relatively smoothly.

One of his biggest innovations—and most heavily litigated—was setting up drive-thru voting sites, where voters could cast ballots from their cars. His office also runs a savvy Twitter account that’s heavy on dank memes. Here’s Hollins at a polling site at Buddy’s, a gay bar. Party in the back, democracy in the front? I can’t think of anything more Houston than voting from your car or casting a ballot at a gay bar.

Hollins is a vice president for finance for the Texas Democratic Party and his website is “ChrisHollinsForTexas.com. I don’t think we’ve heard the last of him.

Scenes from Election Day in Dallas

Texas Monthly, 6:21 P.M.

More than 57 percent of registered voters in Dallas County voted early. Today, Hakeem Adewumi caught up with a few of the 89,000 Election Day voters around the city and asked them about their experiences voting and what brought them to the polls.

Photograph by Hakeem Adewumi

Photograph by Hakeem Adewumi

Photograph by Hakeem Adewumi

A Texas House preview

Christopher Hooks, 5:39 P.M.

Getty

The Fake News Media says there’s a presidential election going on, but only dorks care about that. Those in the know know that the elections that really matter tonight are the ones that determine control of the Texas House, the greatest deliberative body in the world other than the Texas Senate.

If Democrats win control of the lower chamber of the Texas Legislature, it would be a political earthquake, the first actual win the party has scored in decades. The state House is the last thing Democrats lost, in 2002, when they were on their descent trajectory—and control of the Legislature allowed Republicans to gerrymander Texas and lock up the state.

Control of the House in 2021 would give Democrats some influence over redistricting—exactly how much is a complicated question—and it would give the party a platform to advertise their vision for Texas. But more than that, as I wrote recently, it would be a huge psychological boon for Democrats. It would represent the end of one-party rule in Texas and the beginning—or the beginning of the beginning—of “normal,” contested politics. And if Republicans are able to stave off this challenge, it would be an enormous relief to them.

So how should you, dear reader, follow state House races as the night goes on? There’s not an easy way to do it. All 150 seats are on the ballot. Most, of course, are safe GOP or Democratic seats. But because there’s so much uncertainty about the composition of the electorate in Texas this year, there’s a long list of seats that could be in play.

Democrats currently have 67 seats, so they need to pick up 9 to take control. But ideally, they get more than that. A bare majority would empower conservative Democrats and dealmaking Republicans to make deals across the aisle. It would be much better to land80 or 85 seats rather than 76, which would mean a net gain of 13 to 18 seats. To do so would be tough, but given the state’s incredible turnout and the strange times in which we live, it doesn’t seem impossible. Instead of a comprehensive list, here are a few races to keep an eye on to get a sense of how the night might be going.

Democratic Defense



In addition to knocking off Republican incumbents, Democrats need to defend the gains they made in 2018. These districts are predominantly located in the suburbs of Austin, Houston, and Dallas/Fort Worth. They include:

House District 45, in the Hill Country between Austin and San Antonio, where Erin Zweiner, a young star of the Democratic caucus, is facing Carrie Isaac, the wife of Jason Isaac, a tea partier who held this district from 2010 till 2018.

House District 113, on the eastern edge of Dallas County, where Democrat Rhetta Bowers is facing Republican Will Douglas.

House District 135, in the northwest corner of Harris County, where Democrat Jon Rosenthal is facing Republican Justin Ray.

The Beto 9

There were nine state House districts in 2018 that voted for both a Republican state representative and Beto O’Rourke for Senate. If the Democrats sweep these and lose none of seats they picked up in 2018, they will have a slim majority. These seats include:

House District 138, in Harris County. In 2018 Republican Dwayne Bohac retained this seat by only a few dozen votes. Then he quit. O’Rourke won this district by more than 6 points, so it seems like a prime pickup opportunity for Democrat Akilah Bacy, who is facing off against Republican Lacey Hull.

House District 67, in Collin County. O’Rourke won this district by 5.5 points. Republican Jeff Leach, once a tea party-aligned Republican, has swung to the middle to try to stave off a challenge from Democrat Lorenzo Sanchez.

House District 121, in Bexar County. Formerly the domain of Republican House Speaker Joe Straus, this leafy San Antonio district voted for O’Rourke by just 0.35 points. Republican Steve Allison is hoping to beat Democrat Celina Montoya and keep the district red.

The six other districts O’Rourke won are House Districts 26, 64, 66, 108, 112, and 134.

The Astounding Disappearing Republicans of Dallas County

Dallas County was once ruby red. No longer. Of the fourteen state House districts in Dallas County, Republicans controlled only two after 2018. Now they might be about to lose both. House District 108, held by Republican Morgan Meyer, and House District 112, held by Republican Angie Chen Button, both stand a very good chance of flipping blue. Both districts vote for Beto by wide margins, 15 and 9 points respectively.

The Tea Party’s Last Stand



From 2010 to 2014, a large number of tea party Republicans entered the Legislature. Some have left the Lege. Others have been absorbed into the establishment, or moderated their politics. But a good deal of the remaining few stand a chance of being tossed out of their suburban districts. Look particularly to House District 92 in Tarrant County, home of the retiring and indomitable Jonathan Stickland, who is trying to elect a like-minded successor in GOPer Jeff Cason.

Nearby is House District 94, held by Tony Tinderholt, who once advocated capital punishment for women who had an abortion. Also in Tarrant County is House District 93, held by Matt Krause. Beto won none of these districts, so they’re more of a reach for Democrats. But if they take them, it will change the tenor of the House a great deal.

The Fort Bend Three

Fort Bend is one of the most diverse counties in the country, and its rapid population growth has made it politically competitive. There are three legislative districts held by Republicans here. One should be an easy Democratic pickup. Another is more of a reach. The third is a longshot. Looking at results from the three together could provide some indication of how good of a night Democrats are about to have.

The easiest seat to pick up would be House District 26, formerly held by Republican Rick Miller, who resigned after making comments about Asian Republicans challenging him in his primary. The district voted for O’Rourke by 1.5 points. If Democrats aren’t winning this one, their shot at the majority is in trouble.

The middle district is House District 28, formerly helped by the Republican moderate John Zerwas. His resignation triggered a special election, which was handily won by Republican Gary Gates in a special election runoff, 58 to 42 percent, against Democrat Eliz Markowitz. But O’Rourke came within three points of winning here, and Democrats think they have a decent chance at taking it.

The third is House District 85, which extends to rural Jackson and Wharton counties to the southwest. Incumbent Phil Stephenson won this district by 13 points in 2018, so he’s probably safe. But if results show it’s running close, Texas Democrats should expect a landslide.

What we’re watching: federal races

Ben Rowen, 4:45 P.M.

Welcome to Texas Monthly’s election night live blog! At long last, the torrent of campaign ads/experimental films will mercifully cease and we will have votes to count and races to call—with, perhaps, some standard delays to make sure all ballots are tallied. Our team, including writers Chris Hooks, Cat Cardenas, and Peter Holley, will be keeping on top of breaking news from the field and analyzing results, guiding you through the turbulence of the night.

You’re likely familiar with the major story lines at this point (if you have been under a rock the last few months, condolences, you emerged a day early). After months of lawsuits and executive orders restricting the ease of access to the polls—most recently concerning “drive-thru” voting and the hot dog vs. sandwich–esque distinction between a “tent” and a “building”—more Texans have cast ballots in an election than ever before. After months of debate about how to safely conduct an election in a pandemic, well, we’re still debating it. And, of course, after months of Zoom campaign events, maskless rallies, and socially distanced debates, the ancient question reverberates: “Is this the year Texas turns blue?”

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. Democrats predicted the state would flip in 2002, 2008, and 2010. In 2013, President Barack Obama visited Austin to support the launch of Battleground Texas, a political action committee formed by a veteran Obama campaign guru. Texas Republican party chairman Steve Munisteri sent out literature calling the group “masters of the slimy dark arts of campaigning”; then–attorney general Greg Abbott said the group was a greater threat to Austin than Kim Jong-un and his nuclear arsenal. A year later, after the organization had moved to Fort Worth to support Wendy Davis’s run for governor, Democrats suffered historic defeats up and down the ballot. Undergraduates of the dark arts, perhaps.

But that was a long, long time ago, in a world where Donald J. Trump was still merely the star of The Apprentice. So much is different this year. Late October polling shows a dead heat between Biden and Trump in Texas. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified ten U.S. House seats that it thinks voters can flip from red to blue. Many Texas Democrats are confident they’ll win the state House. Turnout is breaking records as we speak. Is this the year things finally change? Here are the key races we’ll be following.

Biden-Trump

The big one. For decades, Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in Texas have prioritized hokey platitudes. At a Harris County rally in 2004, presumptive Democratic nominee John Kerry regaled a town hall with a punchline about George W. Bush: “Houston, we have a problem.” He lost Harris by ten percentage points that November. (Yes, once upon a time, Harris County voted for Republican presidential nominees.) In 2008, at a University of Texas at Austin primary debate, Hillary Clinton dissed Bush, telling an audience, “I think our next president needs to be a lot less hat and a lot more cattle.” She eventually lost the nomination to Obama.

By contrast, the Biden campaign seemed to actively avoid any Texas pandering as recently as the Democratic National Convention in August. The lack of Texan representation in the national party’s event offended state party leaders. In late October, Beto O’Rourke begged Biden to show up in the state. It wasn’t until four days before the election that the top of the ticket finally visited, when Kamala Harris went on the stump in the Rio Grande Valley, Houston, and Fort Worth. If the race ends with a close Trump victory, state Democrats will wonder for years about what might have been had the campaign invested more in Texas.

In an ironic twist, supporters of decades-long party punching bag George Bush are one key to a winning Biden coalition—and he might even count on the votes of a few Bushes themselves (reports surfaced of George contemplating not voting for Trump; nephew George P. has endorsed his party’s standard-bearer). While the venerable theories about how Texas flips blue typically envision the state’s burgeoning Latino vote turning out for Democrats (more on this to come throughout the night), Biden’s path to victory likely runs through once solidly Republican suburban communities that have soured on Trump. In other words, the prospective coalition he wins with might not be a sustainable one for future Democrats, if the suburban drift is driven chiefly by Trump. But that’s a problem for those running in 2022 and 2024.

U.S. Senate

There’s a common story in U.S. Senate races this cycle that goes like this: a moderate Democratic woman in a deep red state puts together a huge war chest and wins the support of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. She then wins an unusually contentious primary against a less well-funded Black state lawmaker and heads into a general election contest against a longtime GOP senator. Here the tale diverges: if you’re Amy McGrath in Kentucky, the story ends with $88 million raised, and a ten-point deficit in the polls against your Republican opponent. If you’re MJ Hegar in Texas, it ends with $24 million raised and a four to five point deficit.

A Hegar victory is not outside the realm of possibility. But if the polls are right and she loses, expect to hear the question about whether Beto O’Rourke would have beaten the bland John Cornyn had he not run for president. It will join “what if Nelson Cruz had timed his jump better” and “what if the refs hadn’t overturned Dez Bryant’s catch” as all-time Texas hypotheticals.

Another data point to keep an eye one: the gap, if any, between Hegar/Cornyn and Biden/Trump. The polls suggest plenty of Biden/Cornyn voters.

U.S. House

After two red-to-blue upsets in U.S. House races in 2018, and after O’Rourke ran well in the suburbs, Texas Democrats finally had a proof of concept of how to put more congressional seats in play. This cycle, the DCCC has targeted ten seats to flip, and half a dozen or so are expected to be truly competitive. No matter where the Democrats fall on the political spectrum, their Republican opponents, without fail, have labeled them as radical leftists. Socialism, it seems, is a big tent coalition.

Central Texas

There are three tight congressional races anchored in heavily gerrymandered Austin. While the three sprawling districts extend in opposite directions—south toward San Antonio, north nearly to Fort Worth, and east all the way to Houston—the campaigns have all become, in part, referendums on the Capital City. Republicans Michael McCaul of TX-10, Chip Roy of TX-21, and Roger Williams of TX-25 have focused their pitches and ads in opposition to the Austin City Council’s decision to reallocate $150 million from the city’s police department. Their opponents have tried to dissociate themselves from “defunding the police.”

“I’m not running for city council; I’m running for federal congress,” health-care administrator and Democratic candidate in TX-25, Julie Oliver, told me recently. None of the three Democrats support defunding the police either. Still, there are questions of whether voters will find their progressive policies compatible with what have, until perhaps now, been rock-solid Republican districts.

Oliver, like labor lawyer Mike Siegel in TX-10—whom McCaul has called “the most radical liberal running for Congress in the entire country”—supports Medicare for all and the Green New Deal. Wendy Davis, who relocated from Fort Worth following her failed gubernatorial run in 2014 and is the nominee in TX-21, is more moderate but has been targeted by Roy as being too “Hollywood” for the district. She is also, of course, inextricably linked to her 2013 filibuster against an anti-abortion bill. The Cook Political Report rates the McCaul-Siegel and Roy-Davis races as tossups, while finding Williams-Oliver to be a likely hold for the Republican.

Houston

What APD defunding is to Central Texas races, the Green New Deal has been to Houston ones: no Democratic nominee in the area other than Siegel supports the plan, but you won’t hear that from their Republican opponents. There is a likely hold for each party in Harris County, and one true swing race in neighboring Fort Bend.

Freshman GOP congressman Crenshaw, of TX-2, the most successful Saturday Night Live creation of the Trump era, rose to Congress on the coattails of a widely panned joke about his eye patch on the NBC show. Subsequently, he has become the rare Republican in Texas running with Trump and succeeding. In early April, the president’s administration guided Republicans to follow the former Navy SEAL’s lead on coronavirus messaging; in August he was the lone Texas Republican elected official with a speaking role at the party’s convention—though he notably didn’t mention Trump once during his speech delivered on the deck of the Battleship Texas. As the state’s suburbs shift away from Trump, the Cook Political Report nonetheless finds Crenshaw with a solid lead against his opponent, Sima Ladjevardian, an Iranian-American lawyer and big-time Democratic donor.

In neighboring TX-7, Lizzie Fletcher, who won her seat in 2018’s blue wave, is expected to win against challenger Wesley Hunt, the sole Black Republican up for federal election in Texas. Although Fletcher’s vote in December in favor of the impeachment of Trump was expected to hurt her politically, no one seems to remember it anymore. Hunt has hammered Fletcher instead as a Green New Deal radical, despite her op-ed in the Houston Chronicle opposing the plan.

In the rapidly diversifying Houston suburbs of Fort Bend County, former diplomat Sri Kulkarni is representing the Democratic party a second time, challenging Sheriff Troy Nehls for the seat vacated by Pete Olson after 2018’s close Republican victory. Association with Trump might be a kiss of death in the district—Nehls removed pro-Trump language from his website after securing the Republican nomination—but he did accept the president’s endorsement in late October.

Dallas

Three moderate Democrats—all people of color—are looking to capitalize on anti-Trump sentiment in the Dallas suburbs to win their elections. In TX-3, Lulu Seikaly, a labor lawyer, takes on incumbent Van Taylor, who has pitched himself as bipartisan. He might be right: in the state house half a decade ago he united Republicans and Democrats who found him difficult to work with. In TX-24, former school board member Candace Valenzuela challenges Republican Beth Van Duyne, the former mayor of Irving, for a seat vacated by tea party conservative Kenny Marchant. Valenzuela, who experienced homelesssness as a child, has run as a moderate and would be the first Afro-Latina elected to Congress if she wins. Van Duyne, who as mayor proposed a city council resolution opposing the imposition of sharia law in North Texas, has moderated her rhetoric in her bid for federal office. In TX-32, incumbent Democrat Colin Allred faces Genevieve Collins, who works for an education-tech company. Collins received Trump’s endorsement in late October, which might not be as helpful as hoped in the rapidly diversifying district.

Cook rates Democrats Valenzuela and Allred and the Republican Taylor as favorites.

South/West Texas

As Democrats have repeatedly failed to make Texas truly competitive, the Twenty-third Congressional District, spanning the border and stretching from western San Antonio to just outside El Paso, has been the state’s one true swing district. Republican Will Hurd won by fewer than one thousand votes in 2018 and subsequently announced his retirement. Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, his challenger, is running again, against Tony Gonzales. They are veterans of the Air Force and Navy, respectively. While Hurd made headlines for repeatedly voting against Trump, and likely owed much of his support in the swing district to his moderation, Gonzales has actively aligned with the president, who endorsed him in July during a contentious GOP primary runoff. That might hurt him, and Cook finds the race to lean Democratic.