POSM TX Triangle_20120901_100_5621

October 22, 2013
On the history side of things I’m afraid you’ve neglected what is arguably the most important Texas musical development of them all, the origination of Boogie Woogie in the Piney Woods logging camp barrel houses around Marshall in the early 1870s. No other musical development has influenced as many genres. Boogie Woogie is the true father of rock and roll. When Gospel great Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Boogie Master Albert Ammons teamed up in the 1938 “From Spirituals to Swing” concert at Carnegie Hall you can hear what are probably the first recorded instances of the “building blocks” of rock and roll.
Not one mention of Whiskey Myers from East Texas. They have quite the following these days. A Southern Rock throwback sound.
Y’all missed an opportunity to showcase some other greats like… Dalton Domino, The Madisons, & John Baumann. Just sayin’.
Great read. And the art direction is spot on.
Thank you all for this article and the time you devoted in TX music and it’s history…and future
Hmmm, neither Kenny Rogers nor Steve Miller nor Miranda Lambert made the cut for the TX Dream Fest? (Not to mention Ray Benson & Asleep At The Wheel.)
Lot of work went into this feature article. Surprised no mention of Jackie Venson.
Claiming American music came from Texas is just silly. I suggest y’all do a little reading on the history of Congo Square. More of American music has it’s roots in that small plot of land — less than a city block — than from the whole STATE of Texas.
Guy Clark, Townes van Zandt, Steve Earle – & I live in the north east of Scotland!
Geez, people, they can’t cover every single act from TX…Regardless of the Negative Nancy’s, thx for a great piece TX Monthly.
