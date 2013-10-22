POSM TX Triangle_20120901_100_5621

Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

  • Jack Canson

    On the history side of things I’m afraid you’ve neglected what is arguably the most important Texas musical development of them all, the origination of Boogie Woogie in the Piney Woods logging camp barrel houses around Marshall in the early 1870s. No other musical development has influenced as many genres. Boogie Woogie is the true father of rock and roll. When Gospel great Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Boogie Master Albert Ammons teamed up in the 1938 “From Spirituals to Swing” concert at Carnegie Hall you can hear what are probably the first recorded instances of the “building blocks” of rock and roll.

  • Trey Moran

    Not one mention of Whiskey Myers from East Texas. They have quite the following these days. A Southern Rock throwback sound.

  • Jessica Bunn

    Y’all missed an opportunity to showcase some other greats like… Dalton Domino, The Madisons, & John Baumann. Just sayin’.

  • kimhubbeling

    Great read. And the art direction is spot on.

  • Jeremy Lopez

    Thank you all for this article and the time you devoted in TX music and it’s history…and future

  • Kenneth Hiller

    Hmmm, neither Kenny Rogers nor Steve Miller nor Miranda Lambert made the cut for the TX Dream Fest? (Not to mention Ray Benson & Asleep At The Wheel.)

  • Pat Kauchick

    Lot of work went into this feature article. Surprised no mention of Jackie Venson.

  • ClaySConrad

    Claiming American music came from Texas is just silly. I suggest y’all do a little reading on the history of Congo Square. More of American music has it’s roots in that small plot of land — less than a city block — than from the whole STATE of Texas.

  • CAM

    Guy Clark, Townes van Zandt, Steve Earle – & I live in the north east of Scotland!

  • Mike Rice

    Geez, people, they can’t cover every single act from TX…Regardless of the Negative Nancy’s, thx for a great piece TX Monthly.

