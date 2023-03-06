The Wittliff Collections, at Texas State University, opened its newest exhibit last month—and its contents may look familiar. “Behind the Lines: The Art of Texas Monthly” will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the work that the Texas Monthly art department has created over the past half century. From original artworks to archival photographs, the exhibition aims to celebrate five decades of storytelling in the Lone Star State.

The Wittliff—which includes the Southwestern Writers Collection—has been home to the Texas Monthly archives since March of 1994—making this collection of TM artifacts the most extensive in the magazine’s fifty-year history. The name of the exhibit, “Behind the Lines,” references a former editor’s column that aimed to give readers a look behind the curtain and into the editorial process. The goal of this exhibit is to do just that.

“Behind the Lines: The Art of Texas Monthly” is open now and will remain so through December 8, 2023. Admission to the exhibit is always free. Hours, directions, and additional details can be found on the Wittliff’s website.