HBO Max’s highly anticipated limited drama series Love & Death is officially set to premiere this spring. The seven-episode project, debuting on Thursday, April 27, takes a closer look at the case of Candy Montgomery—a picture-perfect eighties housewife who was accused of brutally murdering her lover’s wife with an axe.

Watch the official teaser trailer above.

Courtesy of WarnerMedia/HBO Max

Courtesy of WarnerMedia/HBO Max

The long-awaited limited series, written by David E. Kelley, is based on parts one and two of the 1984 Texas Monthly article “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” as well as the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.

Courtesy of WarnerMedia/HBO Max

Some lucky South by Southwest–goers may have the chance to get a sneak peek at Love & Death. The first episode will make its world premiere as part of the SXSW Film & TV Festival. Details about the location and timing of the premiere have not yet been announced.

Courtesy of WarnerMedia/HBO Max

Courtesy of WarnerMedia/HBO Max

The HBO Max series features Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery. Olsen is best known for her roles in the Disney+ series WandaVision and in movies such as Wind River and Ingrid Goes West, among many others. Also starring in Love & Death is Texan Jesse Plemons, best known for his role in the Texas-based TV series Friday Night Lights. Love & Death is written by acclaimed industry veteran David E. Kelley and executive produced by Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and others. The director is Dallas native Lesli Linka Glatter, best known for her work on the popular drama series Homeland and Mad Men.

Courtesy of WarnerMedia/HBO Max

For more Love & Death content ahead of the series’ April 27 premiere, check out our true crime hub and subscribe to our true crime newsletter.