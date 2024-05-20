Netflix hosted the premiere of Glen Powell and Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, a new action-comedy film based on a Texas Monthly story by Skip Hollandsworth. The May 15 premiere was held at the Paramount Theatre in Austin.

Powell, an Austin native, was the star of the night. Fellow Texan and award-winning filmmaker Linklater inducted the actor into the Texas Film Hall of Fame on behalf of the Austin Film Society. The pair wrote and produced Hit Man together, with Powell starring in the leading role as a fake hit man named Gary. After accepting the honor, Powell told the audience he was standing on the stage where he once performed in The Sound of Music as a teenager.

The star-studded cast includes Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, and Retta, who all walked the red carpet outside the Paramount. After the screening, Linklater joined the cast for a Q&A with Holly Herrick, the head of film and creative media at Austin Film Society. Watch the trailer for the film below.

The film will hit select theaters on Friday, May 24, before making its Netflix premiere on Friday, June 7, after selling to the streaming service for $20 million.

Linklater, who also directed the film, is the founder and artistic director of Austin Film Society. This is Linklater’s second movie based on a story by Hollandsworth—the 2011 film Bernie, starring Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, and Matthew McConaughey, was inspired by Hollandsworth’s “Midnight in the Garden of East Texas.”

Texas Monthly‘s Scott Brown and Megan Creydt serve as executive producers on the film. Producers are Mike Blizzard, Richard Linklater, Glen Powell, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan. Additional executive producers include AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford, Zach Garrett, and Miguel A. Palos Jr.; Cinetic Media’s John Sloss; ShivHans Pictures’ Shivani Rawat and Julie Goldstein; Monarch Media’s Vicky Patel, Steve Barnett, and Alan Powell.

Be sure to read Hollandsworth’s latest Q&A interview with Linklater. Stay tuned for more Hit Man content and other Texas Monthly true crime storytelling in our true crime hub, or subscribe to our true crime newsletter.