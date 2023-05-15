In an announcement Friday, Max released the first look at the Max Original three-part docuseries How to Create a Sex Scandal. The show is based on reporting by acclaimed Texas Monthly editor Michael Hall, who also serves as a consulting producer on the series. Watch the trailer above.

How to Create a Sex Scandal, which is directed by Julian P. Hobbs and executive produced by Elli Hakami (codirectors of House of Hammer), debuts Tuesday, May 23, on Max. The show will feature testimonials from victims and reporters like Michael Hall, who told the story of the “Mineola Swingers Club” as it unfolded over the course of a decade.

The show is produced by Talos Films in association with Texas Monthly. Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, and Madeline Bilder from TM are all credited as executive producers.