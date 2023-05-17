On Thursday, the American Society of Magazine Editors announced the finalists and winners for its annual Best Cover Contest. Texas Monthly was selected by a panel of judges as a finalist in two categories. Our September 2022 cover, on the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, was a finalist in the Best Sports and Adventure Cover category, and our June 2022 cover, on “A Year for the Birds,” was a finalist for Best Local Magazine Cover. June 2022 was also the Readers’ Choice winner in the same category.

Separately, in late March, the Society of Publication Designers announced the medal finalists for its annual competition. Texas Monthly received ten medal finalist nods, including one for the prestigious Brand of the Year category. The full list of SPD nominations can be found here. The winners will be announced at the fifty-eighth annual SPD Awards, on June 8, in Brooklyn.