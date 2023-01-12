We are excited to announce a brand new mobile app for iPhones and iPads.

This app mirrors the beautiful interface on our website and will continue to take advantage of our team of designers—some of the best in the business—going forward. The app still has streamlined access to the latest issue of Texas Monthly, but brings you closer to our latest web content as well.

If you already use our mobile app on an Apple device, you won’t have to take any action. The app will update automatically sometime in the next week. If you have automatic updates turned off, you can follow these steps to update your app.

If you’re an Android user, no worries! We have you covered. Follow these steps to bookmark our website to your device. This bookmarked version is known as a progressive web app, and it also includes a number of unique features.

As we plan the road ahead for a more customizable and feature-rich experience, let us know what’s on your wish list. Go here to give us your thoughts and feedback—all roars are welcome.