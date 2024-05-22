On Monday, the winners of the National City and Regional Magazine Awards were announced at the annual conference in Cleveland, Ohio. Texas Monthly won a dominant nine awards—more than any other publication—including General Excellence. TM won in half the categories it was nominated in. This is the fourth year in a row that TM has won more National City and Regional Magazine Awards than any other publication.

According to the press release announcing the winners, judges for the General Excellence award praised TM for its “delightful blend of top-notch writing, first-rate design, and actionable service packaged in engaging and innovative ways.” Texas Monthly also won Excellence in Design, for its October 2023 issue; judges said the submission delivered “only the highest quality photography, illustration, and typography the venerable magazine is known for.”

Not only was this a fantastic showing in terms of number of wins, but the awards also represent the key pillars of excellence Texas Monthly strives for month after month and year after year. See below for the full list of awards TM received this year.

Reporting

“Gushers of Cash,” by Russell Gold

Profile (Circulation more than 60,000)

“Hellhounds on His Trail,” by Mike Hall

Photography

“Amor Eterno” (Emily Kimbro and Dan Winters)

Cover Excellence

February, May, and August 2023 issues

Designer of the Year

Victoria Millner

Excellence in Design

October 2023 issue

Magazine Section

The State, November and December 2023 issues

Special Issue

February 2023 issue

General Excellence (Circulation more than 60,000)

Texas Monthly