On Wednesday, Texas Monthly was named as a finalist for two James Beard Foundation Media Awards. After taking home the top prize in the category last year, taco editor José R. Ralat was once again nominated in Columns and Newsletters for his Tex-Mexplainer series. In the Beverage category, B. E. Mintz was nominated for “Who’s Allowed to Make Sotol?” The 2023 winners will be announced at the James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago on Saturday, June 3.

These are Texas Monthly’s sixth and seventh nominations in JBF Media Awards history, following Ralat’s Tex-Mexplainer win in 2022, Patricia Sharpe’s 2006 feature-writing win for “Confessions of a ‘Skinny Bitch’,” and additional nods in 2009, 2018, and 2022. TM is also the only Texas publication nominated this year in any Journalism Awards category. The full list of nominations can be viewed here.