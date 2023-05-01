On the heels of the new Max Originals limited series Love & Death, which premiered last week, The Official Love & Death Podcast has begun to release companion episodes. The podcast series, hosted by Nancy Miller (HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Podcast and HBO Max’s The Staircase Podcast), takes an episode-by-episode deep dive into the highly anticipated true crime drama. Each episode, Miller interviews cast and creatives—including writer and creator David E. Kelley, executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter, and actors Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons—to go behind the scenes of one of the biggest, most brutal murders in modern Texas history.

The Official Love & Death Podcast is produced by HBO Max in partnership with Texas Monthly Studio, the in-house agency for Texas Monthly. The studio’s team of producers, designers, and writers creates custom content and marketing initiatives for brands looking to leverage the studio’s expertise in storytelling and content—for which Texas Monthly has been known for over fifty years—with publications, podcasts, video series, and more.

Earlier this year, TM Studio was nominated for a Webby award in the “Best Partnership or Collaboration Podcast” category for the “Naturally Curious” podcast, produced for the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Episodes one through three of The Official Love & Death Podcast are out now wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes four through seven will be released each Thursday through the end of May.