The Texas Monthly editorial staff is continuing to grow in 2023. We are thrilled to announce that Sasha von Oldershausen and Lauren Castro have both begun their official tenure this January.

Sasha von Oldershausen has joined the editorial team as an associate editor—focusing primarily on News & Politics. Sasha has written for a wide array of state, regional, and national publications, including the Big Bend Sentinel, the International, the Atlantic, the Believer, Harper’s, New York magazine, the New York Times, and more. More recently, she’s worked as a Metro desk stringer for the New York Times and has been helping the paper cover the Iranian diaspora as protests have spread over the past few months.

If her name rings a bell, it’s for good reason. Sasha’s byline has been featured in the pages of Texas Monthly as recently as this past December, for her Being Texan piece on Leyla Shams, and as far back as 2016, when she wrote (among other stories) a feature comparing surveillance infrastructure on the rural border to what she experienced living in Iran. Sasha is jumping in on our coverage of the Eighty-eighth session of the Texas Legislature, and we look forward to drawing on her expertise to boost our coverage of the border and the many underreported and marginalized communities across the state.

We are also excited to announce the addition of Lauren Castro as our new social media editor. Lauren previously held an editorial internship at Texas Monthly in the fall of 2021, where she covered ACL and wrote about Barbette, a gender-bending 1920s aerialist from Round Rock. Since then, she has graduated from UT with a degree in journalism and a minor in media and entertainment industries and has spent some time in Los Angeles, where she interned for Flaunt and Los Angeles Magazine. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Lauren back to Texas Monthly.