Texas Monthly won five City and Regional Magazine Awards at Monday’s CRMA conference in Baltimore, garnering more wins in the competition than any other publication this year. The magazine won the Excellence in Writing category for its February 2022 issue, and TexasMonthly.com—which the judges declared is a website that “Texans can’t live without”—won Excellence Online.

“The Cowtown Killer,” by executive editor Skip Hollandsworth, won in the Feature Story (circulation more than 60,000) category, with judges praising how Hollandsworth “masterfully reports and recounts” a “mind-bending story.” In the Civic Journalism category, senior editor Russell Gold’s February 2022 cover story, “It Could Happen Again,” won; judges described it as “a propulsive feature about the catastrophic failure of the Texas power grid in February 2021.” And creative director Emily Kimbro was honored in the Spread Design (circulation more than 60,000) category for her opening spread for “Mr. Steal Your Grandma,” featuring lettering that the judges said was “scripted with the passion of a vintage love letter.”

More than one hundred judges selected the finalists. They included representatives from major national publications and media outlets, as well as faculty from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, which coordinates the awards. For a complete list of this year’s winners, click here.