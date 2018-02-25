An elegant setting, refined Indian classics, and fusion dishes make Kiran's a Houston favorite.
$$$$
One of Dallas's best sushi bars.
A swanky but never uptight steakhouse from chef John Tesar.
Silo Prime puts classic steaks front and center in the Fairmount Hotel.
France and Vietnam meet congenially at a white-linen-clad table at formal Frederick's.
Diego Galicia and Rico Torres make magic in their tiny kitchen with indigenous ingredients and imagination that reflects Mexico inside and out.
Modern takes on regional Italian at this inviting restaurant in Oak Lawn.
This airy dining room within the super-posh Hotel Alessandra marks another welcome entry in the downtown restaurant scene.
This Israeli-owned import from Costa Rica and NOLA brings a fresh perspective to our steakhouse scene.
Lavish service, bodacious cuts of beef, and a sizable wine list.