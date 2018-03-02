Casual neighborhood wine bar on SoCo.
$$
Mike Tran's curry house has reopened with a new Thai focus.
Romantic bistro and wine bar in EaDo.
A casual, down-home spot for burgers and chicken-fried steak.
Trendsetters flock to this handsome, clubby space from Mike Tran.
Popular family-owned spot serving homey Persian dishes.
Upgrades of comfort food classics and a laid-back space make this modern diner a hit.
A high-energy Tex-Mex spot from the Social House folks.
No waiters, no tables, and possibly the best ramen in the city.
Regionally inspired pub fare in a historic building.