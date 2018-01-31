Bastrop, Texas could soon be leading the way in the revitalization of small towns in Texas.

Bastrop has recently been selected as a top 5 finalist in a nationwide search for the next small town to be featured in Season 3 of the Small Business Revolution – Main Street series, hosted by Deluxe Corporation. As the only Texas town in the running, Bastrop is representing the Lone Star State as it vies for the chance to receive a $500,000 revitalization. Your vote is needed! Voting is now open to the public through 8 p.m. CST on February 20.

Deluxe has been a proud champion of small business since 1915, but recently they have taken things to a new level by creating the original series Small Business Revolution – Main Street.

As a leader in marketing services and products for small businesses, Deluxe realized small businesses in small towns are the future of the American economy. They created the Small Business Revolution series to help small businesses, and in turn, small towns, reignite the spark that drives them and keeps people coming back. Each season, one small town—and six small businesses—wins a $500,000 revitalization and impactful transformation. Deluxe’s team of experts delve in to help small businesses with marketing, accounting, mentoring, and completing a renovation—all using local resources.

From thousands of nominations across the country, Deluxe narrowed the list down and on December 12 announced the Top 10 Small Towns, and Bastrop was included! The Top 5 finalists, announced on February 13, also included Bastrop. Now, everyone in the country is eligible to vote, and the small town with the most votes wins. Over 1,000,000 votes were cast in selecting the winner of Season 2!

Bastrop is asking for your help in bringing the #smallbusinessrevolution movement to the Lone Star State! Bastrop is no stranger to adversity and needs our support to help bring this show to their resilient community, which will highlight the many things that make Texas like no other state: our people, our passion, and our support of one another. Help support Bastrop by voting once a day everyday until 8 p.m. CST on February 20.

Why #MyBastrop?

Since 2011, Bastrop has had five FEMA declared disasters, including the 2011 Complex Fire, which remains the largest wildfire in Texas history. Bastrop is a resilient community and continues to come back stronger after every disaster. However, Bastrop has a potential disaster in the future when FEMA won’t provide assistance.

A recent economic impact analysis indicates that Bastrop stands to potentially lose $2 million in sales tax, 45% of the total sales tax revenue. Winning this series would make a huge difference in Bastrop’s ability to increase sales tax to offset this potentially epic loss. Strong small businesses create unique destinations that attract shoppers and tourists, and the national exposure will significantly increase Bastrop’s ability to attract new development as well.

Why #MyTexas?

Besides the economic impact to Bastrop that will benefit the state, the momentum behind the show and movement transcends to all Texas communities. There are more than 2.4 million small businesses in Texas, employing almost 10 million people. In 2012, small businesses represented a 478-billion-dollar impact to our State (Office of the Governor).

Texas communities can benefit from the type of excitement and passion that Bastrop has experienced thanks to the small business revolution: Business owners helping business owners. Neighborhoods rallying together. Community partners putting aside their differences to work towards a common goal—the goal of supporting small businesses to strengthen the economy and provide a better future for the next generation. We encourage you to watch some of Season 1 and Season 2 of the Small Business Revolution – Main Street series at smallbusinessrevolution.com to see how communities can engage and harness the momentum that Deluxe has created.

How can I help Bastrop become the next town on Small Business Revolution – Main Street?

Help support Bastrop by voting once per person per day now until 8 p.m. CST on February 20. Please also show your support of #MyBastrop on social media! Share posts on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook that show your love for the beautiful, historic town of Bastrop. Include a picture and be sure to tag #MyBastrop and #SmallBusinessRevolution.

“I support #MyBastrop in bringing #smallbusinessrevolution to #MyTexas.”

Visit www.smallbusinessrevolution.com to learn more.

#MyBastrop #SmallBusinessRevolution