This spring, Ashley Rose, well-known author of the lifestyle blog Sugar & Cloth, paid a visit with her family to Spring at the Silos at Magnolia Market. From picnics on the lawn to sweet treats at Magnolia Baking Co., Rose’s trip to the Silos was one for the books.

If you haven’t put Waco on your upcoming family travel wishlist, you need to hop to it! It’s become a very well-loved spot for both Texans looking for a weekend road trip and the dedicated Fixer Upper fans alike.

Magnolia Market has a heart all of its own in this quaint, Central Texas town. Chip and Joanna Gaines have truly made their mark on the city with hotspots such as Magnolia Market, Magnolia Table, and their famous bakeshop to name a few. It’s especially magical if you get a chance to visit during their Spring at the Silos event that happens in March each year.

The weather is perfect, the kids are out of school, and the whole family can do a little shopping at their hand-selected vendor market just outside of the silos. It’s definitely a bustling time to visit, but it won’t stop you from trying way too many food truck options along the way.

Here are few tips for navigating a great family weekend visiting the Magnolia must-sees…