In a three-part series, the Texas Monthly Studio will present the leaders in their respective fields from Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Meet the faces of Austin—industry pioneers from cosmetic surgery to pediatric care, first featured in our February 2019 issue.

The Face of Personalized Cosmetic Surgery

Jennifer L. Walden, MD, FACS

Dr. Jennifer Walden is a rarity. To start, only about 12 percent of board-certified plastic surgeons who specialize in aesthetic surgery are women. But that’s only part of what makes Dr. Walden a standout in her field. Her personalized approach, with input from a best-in-class team, is second to none.

With many options to consider, all patients receive a thorough consultation to determine what procedures—surgical and nonsurgical—are best for them. Cosmetic plastic surgery is one choice. Sexual wellness treatments by advanced-level nurse practitioners are another. Medical spa cosmetic treatments by expert aestheticians are also on the list. Dr. Walden helps patients make the best choices for their bodies and lifestyles. “As a board-certified plastic surgeon fellowship-trained in aesthetic surgery, I am fortunate to be able to rejuvenate most areas of the body through surgery if a patient is an appropriate candidate,” she says. “But I can also see through the lens of someone who doesn’t need or want plastic surgery and know what women—and men—can do to improve upon their appearances without undergoing the knife.”

Whether you’re a mother who wants her body to feel “put back together” after having children, a CEO who has run a business for decades and seeks a natural-looking facelift, or a woman who wants a freshened look through noninvasive body sculpting and facial fillers, Dr. Walden and her medspa professionals will guide you to the path toward a more youthful you.

Walden Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center

5656 Bee Cave Road, Suite E201

Austin, TX 78746

512.328.4100

drjenniferwalden.com

The Faces of Dell Children’s Medical Center

Dell Children’s Medical Center

From its signature barbecue to its world-famous SXSW, Austin is one of a kind. So it should come as no surprise that Dell Children’s Medical Center calls Austin home. After all, Dell Children’s is the only comprehensive children’s hospital in Central Texas. They provide pediatric care, simple to complex, across the Lone Star State and beyond.

Dell Children’s has the most pediatric specialists and specialty programs in the region. Specifically, they have 245 pediatric subspecialists in over 38 specialties. For Central Texas families, that means they can get specialty care from nationally recognized specialists, close to home.

Originally known as Children’s Hospital of Austin, Dell Children’s has always been known as an innovator. Today, Dell Children’s, part of Ascension, partners with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin to train future pediatric specialists and to participate in groundbreaking research that transforms delivery of care. Dell Children’s centers of excellence include:

The Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease

The Children’s Neurosurgery Center

The Children’s Blood and Cancer Center

The Grace Grego Maxwell Mental Health Center

What’s more, Dell Children’s is the only medical center in the region to have the highest level pediatric trauma center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The teams at Dell Children’s listen to understand so they can provide the care that’s right for your child and your family. Nationally recognized specialists, spaces designed just for children and locations throughout Central Texas, make Dell Children’s the choice for your child’s care. Only at Dell Children’s.

4900 Mueller Blvd.

Austin, TX 78723

512-324-0000

DellChildrens.net