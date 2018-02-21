After receiving over 4 feet of snow, in just the first two weeks of February, Winter Park has the best ski conditions in Colorado! Their snowfall is hitting 100% of the 30-year average, meaning it’s game on for the rest of the season. With the deepest base in Colorado, consistent temperatures, and the amazing powder they’ve banked over the last two weeks, it’s no surprise Colorado natives and people from across the country are changing their plans to make sure they hit the slopes at Winter Park this Spring.

Between amazing snow and a wide range of winter activities, it doesn’t take long to see why Winter Park was voted this year’s Top Adventure Town in Colorado. From the unique variety of terrain that provides world-class skiing, to off resort adventures like dog sledding, snowshoe tours and tubing, all adventure levels will get to enjoy the recent snow surge Winter Park has received.

Plus, the most exciting event of the year, Winter Park’s Spring Bash + Splash, is right around the corner. Kicking off Easter weekend, kids can enjoy an on-mountain Easter Egg Hunt, while adults can participate in a trail run 5K with pop-up backcountry beer stops. And then throughout April, you’ll find more fun with zones created for family-friendly events – like meet-and-greets with the Winter Park Ski Patrol Dogs, weekend concerts, and a Block Party in the resort village with a kids’ carnival. Or celebrate epic days with live music for après jamming, a mountain top beach party with DJs at 11,000 feet, or a homegrown Colorado festival that brings beer, food, and bluegrass together. Pair any of these with one of over 150 craft beers across the resort and a slope side beach chair, and it’s tough to beat since the snow and the sunny days will only better from here.

Jump on the incredible skiing conditions at Winter Park before everyone else finds out about them. Over 4 feet of new snow and 100% of average snowpack won’t stay a secret for long.