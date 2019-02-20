The Texas Optimism Project and Frost Bank are proud to share the fourth episode of Good Newscast, a podcast about good news in the world.

Optimism can change lives, but it doesn’t always come easy. Join hosts Owen Egerton, Arely Silva and Andrew Roush as they dive headfirst into exploring the power of perspective and unlikely stories of optimism. New episodes are published every other week.

This podcast is part of the Texas Optimism Project, a sponsored partnership between Texas Monthly and Frost Bank’s Opt for Optimism initiative.

Optimism is the self-fulfilling spark that turns challenges into opportunities and can even be a catalyst for better physical, emotional and financial health. With over 150 years of practical experience helping people succeed, Frost Bank is leaning into optimism like never before. Check out other inspiring stories from Frost Bank here.