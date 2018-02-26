Tracy Miller and Claire Smith stick to culinary classics at their Dallas and Houston eateries.

Miller, owner of LOCAL in Dallas, focuses on quality, simple, in-season ingredients. Smith’s passion for art, food, and community come together at her Houston restaurants, including the newly opened ALICE blue, where she combines tasty culinary options in a beautiful setting. Watch the videos and get the full recipe from the chefs below >>

Tracy Miller’s Beef Burger

1 lb. Laura’s 92% Lean Ground Beef

1/2 cup diced yellow or white onion, plus 2 Tbsp. canola oil for sautéing

2 Tbsp. Italian parsley

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 egg, beaten

2 tsp. Kosher salt

1 stp. cracked black pepper

1 oz. sharp white cheddar (optional)

Claire Smith’s Patty Melt Sliders

1 lb. Laura’s 92% Lean Ground Beef

16 slices artisan cheddar jalapeño sourdough bread

4 slices white American cheese

4 slices sharp cheddar

1 medium onion

4 sliced fresh jalapeños

1/2 cup olive oil

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

SPECIAL SAUCE: Combine 3 Tbsp. ketchup, 3 Tbsp. yellow Sriracha, 1 tsp. honey

Instructions: Preheat oven to broiler. Divide the Laura’s Lean Ground Beef into 8 equal pieces (2 ounces each). Flatten each piece in a round flatty patty. Sprinkle with olive oil and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Prepare the bread by brushing one side of the bread with olive oil. Heat an iron grill skillet (I use a favorite pan that is a Le Creuset product) or a non-stick pan. When the pan is at medium heat, grill the bread on the oiled side, and then place the slices grill side down on a half sheet pan. Put 2 each of the ¼ pieces of white cheese on 8 slices of bread and 2 each of the ¼ pieces of cheddar on the other 8 slices. Cook the burgers on the already heated grill skillet for about 2 minutes, giving them a quarter turn after about a minute, then flipping them to cook on the other side for 2 minutes. While the burgers are cooking put the bread with cheese slices under the broiler until slightly bubbling. Remove the cheesy bread from the broiler, top 8 with the burger patties. Spoon a tablespoon of caramelized onion and a few slices of charred jalapeño on each patty, then a dollop of special sauce and cap off with the other broiled cheesy slice of bread. ENJOY!

Videos shot and edited by Amber Genuske