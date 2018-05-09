When the move is done and you’re ready to relax, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex awaits with open arms. The options in this thriving seem endless—laid-back dog parks, pro-sport games in every flavor, the arts, runs, and farmers markets around every bend.

The Barking Best

NorthBark Dog Park, the largest canine gathering spot in North Texas, is 22.3 thoughtfully designed acres of off-leash adventure. Bring your pup to enjoy trails, a huge lawn, a doggy beach and pond, a pavilion, and even a dog shower.

Soothing Sounds

An evening of classical music could be just the ticket for unwinding after a stressful move. Housed in the I.M. Pei-designed Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, the Dallas Symphony is internationally ranked. Arrive a bit early before any classical concert for Performance Preludes, a series of talks with North Texas’ most knowledgeable music experts, as well as occasional surprise visitors.

Get Your Art On

The Metroplex is proud of its art museums, such as the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth’s collection of classic Western art, Crow Collection of Asian Art in Dallas, and the non-collecting, dynamic Arlington Museum of Art. Pop in for current exhibits or to join a social opportunity like the Dallas Museum of Art’s Junior Associates program. It gathers DMA members ages 21 to 40 for educational, social, and networking events.

Play Ball—or Puck

The great thing about living in a metro area with major-league soccer, football, hockey, basketball, and baseball? Experiencing the excitement of multiple pro sports, live and year-round. FC Dallas plays soccer at Toyota Center, while the famous Dallas Cowboys kick off in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Mavericks tip off at the American Airlines Center which they share with the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars. MLB’s Texas Rangers play ball at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Check team websites for schedules, special events, tickets, merch, and tours of stadiums and exhibits like the Legends of the Game Baseball Museum at Globe Life Park.

Pick Up Produce

Lucky for Metroplex residents, farmers markets are profuse. Cowtown Farmers Market in Fort Worth, McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square, the Coppell Farmers Market, and the Lakeside Market near White Rock Lake are just a few of the places to enjoy open-air shopping for farm-fresh produce and artisanal products like honey, soaps, and meats. The Dallas Farmers Market features farm stands as well as The Marketplace Shops, a collection of restaurants and food-oriented stores with beer, desserts, spices, classes, and more. Check opening hours in advance; many markets are open only Saturday mornings.

Super Special

Something special is always happening in the Metroplex, with local, national, and international performing artists and theatre and dance productions constantly on tap. For a quintessentially Texan experience, check out the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in January, The State Fair of Texas in Dallas’ Fair Park in October, or the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, every Friday and Saturday night all summer long.

Running Fun

If you’re hankering to hit the road, every weekend brings a 2, 5, 10 or 15K somewhere in the Metroplex. The BMW Dallas Marathon, Half Marathon, and Ultra Marathon, said to be the first marathon established in Texas, is held on a race weekend that includes shorter runs, walks, kids activities, and a health and fitness expo.