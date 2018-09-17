2 oz. Deep Eddy Orange Vodka

1 oz. Amaro Montenegro

1 Egg White

Soda Water

Measure all ingredients into cocktail shaker except soda, dry shake with no ice for 10-15 seconds, then add ice and shake vigorously until shaker is frosted.

Add a splash of soda to the Collins glass, then strain the ingredients from the shaker into the Collins glass.

Garnish with a thin orange wheel slid into side of glass.