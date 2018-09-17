Shake up game day signature Texas tailgate cocktails from Deep Eddy Vodka. These drinks will raise your game and show your team pride across the Lone Star State.

LONG ORANGE

  • 2 oz. Deep Eddy Orange Vodka
  • 1 oz. Amaro Montenegro
  • 1 Egg White
  • Soda Water

Measure all ingredients into cocktail shaker except soda, dry shake with no ice for 10-15 seconds, then add ice and shake vigorously until shaker is frosted.

Add a splash of soda to the Collins glass, then strain the ingredients from the shaker into the Collins glass.

Garnish with a thin orange wheel slid into side of glass.

12TH OUNCE PUNCH

  • 2 oz. Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka
  • 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup (1:1)
  • Juicy Red Wine

Measure all ingredients except wine into cocktail shaker, add ice, shake vigorously until shaker is frosted.

Empty shaker into an Old Fashioned glass.

Top with a float of any juicy red wine (try Merlot, Malbec, Zinfandel, or Cabernet Sauvignon)

PURPLE REIGN

  • 2 oz. Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
  • 1 oz. POM Blueberry juice
  • 1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup (1:1)
  • OPTIONAL: Small handful of ripe blueberries (6-10)

Measure all ingredients into cocktail shaker, add ice, shake vigorously until shaker is frosted.

Empty all ingredients into a Collins glass, garnish with a lemon peel and optional blueberries.

COUGAR COOLER

  • 1 1/2 oz. Deep Eddy Original Vodka
  • 1 oz. Aperol
  • Sparkling Wine
  • Cranberry Juice

Measure all ingredients except sparkling wine into a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake vigorously until shaker is frosted. Strain all ingredients into a Coupe glass.

Top with 2 oz. sparkling wine and a splash of cranberry juice. Garnish with an orange peel.