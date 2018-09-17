Shake up game day signature Texas tailgate cocktails from Deep Eddy Vodka. These drinks will raise your game and show your team pride across the Lone Star State.
LONG ORANGE
- 2 oz. Deep Eddy Orange Vodka
- 1 oz. Amaro Montenegro
- 1 Egg White
- Soda Water
Measure all ingredients into cocktail shaker except soda, dry shake with no ice for 10-15 seconds, then add ice and shake vigorously until shaker is frosted.
Add a splash of soda to the Collins glass, then strain the ingredients from the shaker into the Collins glass.
Garnish with a thin orange wheel slid into side of glass.
12TH OUNCE PUNCH
- 2 oz. Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka
- 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup (1:1)
- Juicy Red Wine
Measure all ingredients except wine into cocktail shaker, add ice, shake vigorously until shaker is frosted.
Empty shaker into an Old Fashioned glass.
Top with a float of any juicy red wine (try Merlot, Malbec, Zinfandel, or Cabernet Sauvignon)
PURPLE REIGN
- 2 oz. Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka
- 1 oz. POM Blueberry juice
- 1/2 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup (1:1)
- OPTIONAL: Small handful of ripe blueberries (6-10)
Measure all ingredients into cocktail shaker, add ice, shake vigorously until shaker is frosted.
Empty all ingredients into a Collins glass, garnish with a lemon peel and optional blueberries.
COUGAR COOLER
- 1 1/2 oz. Deep Eddy Original Vodka
- 1 oz. Aperol
- Sparkling Wine
- Cranberry Juice
Measure all ingredients except sparkling wine into a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake vigorously until shaker is frosted. Strain all ingredients into a Coupe glass.
Top with 2 oz. sparkling wine and a splash of cranberry juice. Garnish with an orange peel.
