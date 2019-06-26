Chef Sean’s Spicy Hawaiian Burger
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 pineapple slices
Nonstick spray
2 H‑E‑B Sliced Canadian Bacon
2 H‑E‑B Prime 1 Brisket Burgers
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
2 Tbsp. Better Than Good Bacon Jam
1/2 cup H‑E‑B Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
2 H‑E‑B Bakery Aloha Hamburger Rolls, toasted
1 tsp. Sraircha sauce
Instructions
- Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly spray pineapple rings with non-stick spray and place in hot skillet. Cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side; remove and set aside.
- Return pan to heat, add Canadian bacon, cook 1 minute per side then place on top of pineapple slices.
- Season burgers with salt and pepper and cook to an internal temperature of 165°F, about 5 minutes per side. Remove pan with burgers from heat.
- Place a spoonful of bacon jam ontop of each burger then add pineapple ring and Canadian bacon slice. Top with shredded mozzarella and return to heat. Cover if possible until cheese is melted.
- Place each burger on a roll and garnish with a drizzle of Sriracha sauce.
