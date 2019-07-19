With over $1M invested into a new and expanded Mountain Bike Trail Network, the new bike park is a completely unique lift-served experience with a variety of interconnected trails (freeride, technical & cross-country), along with clinics and guides for all skill sets.

In addition to the endless array of summer activities offered at Telluride Ski & Golf Resort, the award-winning resort launched the brand new Telluride Bike Park on July 5, quickly becoming the talk of the town.

The Bike Park will be open 7 days a week from July 5 to Labor Day, and weekends thereafter until the second Sunday in October.

Cross-country riders can access the popular Prospect Trail, expert downhill bikers can plow through the World Cup, and endurance junkies can hit their drops on the Gold Rush trail. Mixed with the advanced terrain is a noticeable addition: roughly 10 miles of new flow trails, which is a game-changing offering for the park.

The green flow trail Tommyknocker, for example, is a free ride ideal for novice riders with basic mountain bike skills. The 5.8 mile-trail is wide with a mellow pitch, arching bridges and bank turns, giving riders a great opportunity to advance their skill set. If this is your first time riding the Telluride Bike Park, it is highly recommended to hire a guide or participate in a clinic.

“The Tommyknocker is an exciting new component in Telluride and opens the door for beginner mountain bikers,” said Scott Pittenger, Director of Mountain Operations.“We’re bringing a full suite of trails that have been crafted for every skill level—and it’s just the beginning.”

Single day passes, season passes, guides and clinics, along with bike rentals are all available now for advance purchase. Additionally, guests will be able to activate their passes online. The Mountain Village Pass & Ticket Office is open daily from 9am to 6pm, to assist with any Telluride Bike Park questions.

The resort offers a tiered system with several options. For visitors and the general public who don’t have a winter ski season pass, single-day tickets are $36, and unlimited season passes are $199. Winter ski season pass holders or bikers who only want to ride the cross-country trails can purchase an unlimited season through a $25 donation to the National Forest Foundation.

In fact, a portion of all lift ticket sales will go toward the NFF in support of local hiking and biking trail maintenance. The NFF is a nonprofit partner of the U.S Forest Service, and promotes the health and public enjoyment of the nation’s 193-million-acre National Forest System.

“Getting the chairlift spinning for bike park access in the backyard is nothing short of a dream come true,” said Carson Taylor, Director of Mountain Sales.“It’s a monumental step for summer recreation, and we’re stoked to ride the new trails.”