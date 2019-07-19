Summer in Telluride just got even better.
In addition to the endless array of summer activities offered at Telluride Ski & Golf Resort, the award-winning resort launched the brand new Telluride Bike Park on July 5, quickly becoming the talk of the town.
With over $1M invested into a new and expanded Mountain Bike Trail Network, the new bike park is a completely unique lift-served experience with a variety of interconnected trails (freeride, technical & cross-country), along with clinics and guides for all skill sets.
