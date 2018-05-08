The Metroplex is known as a shopping destination, and for good reason—the retail energy flows from Dallas’ status as the trendsetting hub for apparel and home furnishings for the entire Southwest. Fashion ranges from funky vintage duds to the latest designer looks, with one common thread: No matter where you decide to put down roots in DFW, stellar shopping opportunities are nearby.

ADDISON

Village on the Parkway

With shopping, entertainment, and dining options, Village on the Parkway spans 25 acres and is home to more than 50 stores and restaurants, including anchors Whole Foods, AMC Theater, and 24 Hour Fitness.

DALLAS

Bishop Arts District

This thriving area of Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood is home to some 60 local shops and entertainment venues, selling new and vintage clothing, home goods, art, and gifts from restored 1930s buildings. M’antique, We are 1976, and Green Pet are just some of the intriguing independent businesses that include coffee shops, artisanal chocolate stores, bars, spas, and a yoga studio. The district also hosts special events like wine walks, a crawfish festival, and poetry readings.

Northpark Center

A bastion of Dallas retail since 1965, Northpark offers high fashion with stores like Nordstrom, CH Carolina Herrera, and Longchamp Paris. But the mix of more than 230 shops, restaurants, and a movie theatre also includes H&M, Banana Republic, and the Disney Store. Check out the internationally acclaimed 20th- and 21st-century art collection throughout the center’s common areas, featuring museum-quality pieces by artists including Andy Warhol, Beverly Pepper, and Jim Dine.

FORT WORTH

Montgomery Plaza

This shopping mall and residential living community in west Fort Worth is in a repurposed former Montgomery Ward building. Expect a mix of national and local businesses, anchored by Target, Pier 1 Imports, and Urban Outfitters.

The Shops at Clearfork

The Shops at Clearfork offer upscale retail in a new mixed-use development with diverse residential options, miles of riverfront access, and a blend of dining, entertainment, office, and green space, all in the heart of Fort Worth. Anchored by a Neiman Marcus, shops include local, regional, and national retailers including Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tesla, and Tory Burch.

PLANO

Shops at Willow Bend

This established shopping area is undergoing a huge makeover, but the excitement has already begun with the opening of one of only four Crayola Experience family entertainment centers in the U.S. On the way: an Equinox Fitness Center and Knife, the restaurant brainchild of Bravo “Top Chef” contestant chef John Tesar. They’ll join retailers such as Ann Taylor, Crate & Barrel, and Vineyard Vines.

SOUTHLAKE

Southlake Town Square

Nearly 125 stores and lots of restaurants call this open-air shopping district home. Find favorites like Coach and L’Occitane, as well as exciting newcomers including Madewell, Pandora, and Hopdoddy Burger Bar. Southlake Town Square is part of a mixed-use development that includes single family residences, a Hilton hotel, three parks, and a movie theater, along with Southlake’s town hall, DPS headquarters, municipal court, and public library.