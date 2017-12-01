Top 5 Holiday Coffee Tips

Brought to you by Little City Coffee

1. Stock Up

Let’s face it, it’s not a fun feeling to wake up in the morning and have to drive to the store to get your first cup before your first cup.

2. Keep it Fresh

Freshness is key to a good cup. There are three main levels of freshness with coffee: the time between when it was harvested and when it was roasted; the time between it was roasted and when you brew; and the time between when it was ground and when it was brewed. For the first two we’ve got you covered: Little City’s coffee program is based on seasonal coffees, with most coffees roasted less than 6 months after harvest and we roast all of our coffees fresh to order in small batches. The third one is all you though! Buy whole bean coffee and grind the coffee right before brewing. Not only will this provide a far superior cup, but we think that the aroma from grinding is a key part of the experience.

3. Temps and Ratios

There are many factors when brewing that will lead to maximizing a coffee’s potential in the cup, but two key ones are temperatures and ratios. Ideally, hot coffee should be brewed at 200° F, give or take 5 degrees. Another key factor is how much coffee to water. The best way to do this is by weight. We recommend 1 part coffee to 16 parts coffee. This translates to 6.25 grams of coffee to every liter of water.

4. Think About Pairings

Take these different flavors one step further and try pairing them with a wide a variety of foods. Coffee can pair well with everything from cheese to fruit to chocolate (well, a lot of things pair well with chocolate now, don’t they). We have teamed up with J.T. Youngblood’s for a classic pairing of coffee + pecan pie for the holidays.

5. Explore Coffee’s Diverse Flavors

Like wine, the flavor of a coffee is influenced by diverse factors such as plant variety, the region where it was grown, the climate of that particular harvest, how the coffee was processed (pulped and dried) after it was harvested, and, of course, how it was roasted. Take advantage of this time to explore the flavors from different countries, processes, and levels of roast.