Promotions
-
Sponsored Winter Park Resort
Over Four Feet of Snow Buries Winter Park, CO
February has brought the snow to Winter Park. A breakaway from the rest of the West, snag the best ski conditions in Colorado at Winter Park.
Mark Your Calendar
-
Saint Patrick’s Day @ Shannon Brewery
Saint Patrick’s Festivities at Shannon Brewery: Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day all week long with great fun and special beer releases — our 5K Walk/Run on Saturday 3/10, Irish Trivia night on 3/14, Shamrocks & Shenanigans on 3/15, movie night on 3/16, Saint Patrick’s Day celebration on 3/17 and an Irish breakfast on 3/18.
-
AFF Roundtable: Finding Your Platform
Join us at Uncle Billy’s Brewery for a casual and informative Roundtable workshop covering all-things filmmaking! In the spirit of AFF’s popular Roundtable sessions during our Writers Conference, this event will offer exclusive and intimate access to local filmmakers, producers, distributors, and industry insiders with knowledge and experience to share. Visit different tables during the …
-
Messina Hof Hosts 34th Annual Wine & Roses Festival
Located at the Messina Hof estate in Bryan, TX, this one-day festival celebrates the 34th anniversary of the budding of the vines and the blooming of the roses. 3,000 + guests will gather to enjoy wine tasting, local vendors and artisans, pairing classes, the winery’s famous grape stomp competition and more. Admission to the festival …
-
Lafayette’s Festival International de Louisiane
Lafayette’s Festival International de Louisiane (April 25-29) is the largest free outdoor Francophone festival in the country welcoming 500 artists from 15 countries performing on six stages. Join us April 25-29th for Lafayette’s Festival International de Louisiane!
-
General Sam Houston Folk Festival
The 31st Annual General Sam Houston Folk Festival will take place May 18, 19, and 20. The Sam Houston Memorial Museum’s fifteen-acre grounds are transformed into a bustling Texas frontier settlement where you can watch historical reenactments and demonstrators, listen to live music, sip some homemade root beer, share a bag of kettle corn, shop …
- View All Events
CONTESTS
-
Sponsored Fairmont Austin
Fairmont Austin Sweepstakes
Enter for a chance to win a getaway at Fairmont Austin!
-
Sponsored Wheatley Vodka
Texas Monthly SXSW Sweepstakes
Enter for a chance to win tickets to the Texas Monthly SXSW Kickoff Party!
-
Promotion
Official General Contest Rules
Official General Contest Rules for any contest, sweepstakes or giveaway conducted by Texas Monthly.
From Our Partners
-
Sponsored Destination Panama City
Destination Panama City
Embraced by the crystal-blue waters of St. Andrews Bay, Panama City is a four-season paradise. With outstanding year-round fishing, world-class sailing and boating, Panama City retains much of the charm and beauty of a historic fishing village.
-
Sponsored Bud Light
Texas Tailgating 101
No matter what team your heart belongs to, one thing unites us all—a great tailgate party! Read the go-to guide here.
-
Sponsored PBR
PBR Finds Its Patriotic Voice In Genuine American Warrior
When PBR (Professional Bull Riders) stampedes into Las Vegas for the league’s annual World Finals, a fresh new voice will be providing a patriotic sound track.
-
Visit Big Bend
Far from any major city, the Big Bend is truly one of the world’s last frontiers, a relatively untouched corner of the American West, and an ideal place to rediscover the simple pleasures of silence, solitude and open space.
-
Sponsored
5 Life Hacks for ‘Switching On’ Your Electricity for Less
Electricity usage can seem like a dry topic to many people, but choosing the right provider and plan can offer strategic benefits that make life easier, whether through cutting-edge technology or useful savings. We’ve outlined five easy life hacks that allow you to focus more time and energy on the people and activities you value most.
-
Sponsored Visit Phoenix
The Soul of Phoenix
Phoenix is big. In fact, it’s the fifth largest city in America. The best way to learn about such an expansive and diverse place is through the individual stories of its inhabitants—the ones whose very existence evangelizes the wonder and worthiness of a destination.
-
Sponsored Theta Design Weekend
Theta Design Weekend
Theta Design Weekend is a three-day home décor shopping weekend and interior design showcase taking place December 1-3 in the heart of downtown Houston’s new entertainment district.
-
Sponsored
A Cowboy Adventure in Canada’s Wild West
Canada’s western provinces have long staked their claim as premier cowboy destinations.
-
Sponsored Wrangler
Wrangler
What makes something an original? Is it that it’s better than an alternative? That it’s been around longer than the rest? Whichever way you measure it, Wrangler® jeans, by any definition, is the western original.
-
Texas Living
Check out these must see real estate listings from our partners.
-
Texas Monthly Relocation Guide
Moving to Dallas or Houston? We’ve got you covered.
-
Promotion
TEXSOM International Wine Awards
TEXSOM in conjunction with presenting sponsor Texas Monthly are proud to announce the medalists of the TEXSOM International Wine Awards 2017.
Texas Scene
Promotion
2017 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
It was another hugely successful year for the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market! More than 104,600 shoppers made their way to NRG for the four-day holiday shopping extravaganza, with merchandise sales exceeding $19 million.
Promotion
Texas Monthly Cinnamon Shore Show Home VIP Preview Party
After months of planning and construction, the first-ever Texas Monthly Gulf Show Home opened in May in style with a spectacular preview party.
Promotion
Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home VIP Preview Party: Boot Ranch
The 2017 Texas Monthly Hill Country Show Home kicked off May 12 with a VIP Preview Party for 150 guests on a picture-perfect Fredericksburg evening at Boot Ranch.