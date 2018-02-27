There’s no more Zen-like alfresco setting than this River Oaks hideaway.
★★★ (Very Good)
Claire Smith's redo of Shade gives the Heights a new rising star.
This Bellaire oasis is home to a rich confluence of Spanish, French, and Mediterranean cuisine.
An elegant setting, refined Indian classics, and fusion dishes make Kiran's a Houston favorite.
Delicious Afghan cuisine served by a welcoming staff.
Upgrades of comfort food classics and a laid-back space make this modern diner a hit.
A small, well-executed menu in a cheerful blue bungalow.
Consistently exceptional Latin fare in an elegant thirties-era hilltop mansion.
There are so many temptations on the ever-changing menu that choosing is almost painful.
Silo Prime puts classic steaks front and center in the Fairmount Hotel.