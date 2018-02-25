Serving inspired Mexican coastal cuisine, Caracol is a sparkling star in chef Hugo Ortega’s magnificent lineup.
★★★★ (Excellent)
One of Dallas's best sushi bars.
No waiters, no tables, and possibly the best ramen in the city.
A swanky but never uptight steakhouse from chef John Tesar.
The original Bodacious is still the best.
Diego Galicia and Rico Torres make magic in their tiny kitchen with indigenous ingredients and imagination that reflects Mexico inside and out.
An idiosyncratic menu and a glittery vibe make Feast exceptional.
We’d follow chef Anita Jaisinghani anywhere.
Old-world charm and inventive Spanish cuisine make BCN a go-to for a big night out.
Southern charm sings in inspired dishes utilizing local goods.