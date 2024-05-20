Cowboy Cookies.

According to legend, the cowboy cookie originated as a kind of midcentury breakfast bar: a mash-up so packed with high-calorie, energy-generating goodies like pecans and coconut flakes that it could sustain even the most grizzled of cattle ropers on a long day’s ride. And while the origins of this cookie are difficult to pinpoint, it is perhaps most closely associated with Texas, in large part thanks to Laura Bush.

Bush submitted her recipe to the election-year First Lady Bake-Off contest put on by Family Circle magazine when her husband, George W. Bush, was running for president in 2000. Her competition was a recipe for ginger snaps submitted by Al Gore’s wife, Tipper. Magazine readers baked the recipes and voted; Bush won in a landslide, with Marian Burros at the New York Times calling the recipe “flashy.” Bush’s cookies won again in 2004, against Teresa Kerry’s pumpkin spice cookies. Lesson learned: if you want to win a cookie contest, you have to put some chocolate in the recipe. (The last iteration of the competition occurred in 2016, as the magazine folded in 2019.)

With apologies to the former first lady, I made some tweaks to her classic formula. First, I made the cookies a bit smaller than hers, for faster cooking. Like Mrs. Bush, I enjoy these with chocolate chips, but butterscotch chips (or even M&Ms!) can be a nice variation. I left out the cinnamon, as there’s already quite a bit going on in these cookies and I found it a bit distracting. And I increased the amount of time the dough is refrigerated, which should help the slightly crumbly, overstuffed dough hydrate a bit better, rendering it easier to work with and yielding a better final texture.

This dough can be tightly wrapped and frozen for about two months, in case you anticipate having last-second dessert needs in the near future, like having to move a bunch of cattle halfway across the state at a moment’s notice. (These cookies are pretty good in a lunch box, too.)