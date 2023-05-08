Pecans are synonymous with cooler months in Texas, as they’re harvested in fall and then baked into pies and added to cocktails throughout the winter. But that doesn’t mean Texans can’t enjoy this nut year-round. If you have access to a grocery store or the internet, then every season can be pecan season.

Tiff’s Treats cofounder Tiffany Chen’s adoration for this nut shines in her recipe for pecan pie bars, a gooey hybrid between a pecan pie and her signature cookies. In 1999, Tiffany and Leon Chen (who are now married), started the beloved Texas cookie-delivery company in Leon’s Austin apartment. Tiff’s Treats has since grown to 86 stores.

“I’ve always loved pecans,” Tiffany Chen says. “I’ve lived in Texas my whole life, and I just think they’re the best nut for baking. They have such a great flavor. As opposed to a walnut that’s a bit more bitter. A pecan has such a sweetness to it.”

The bars have a cookie base, a pecan pie filling, and a pecan topping and make a wonderful treat for any occasion during any season.

“They’re easy to make,” Chen says. “And then you just chop them up and plate them. They’re very crowd-pleasing.”

Popular Videos Previous Next more