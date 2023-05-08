Pecans are synonymous with cooler months in Texas, as they’re harvested in fall and then baked into pies and added to cocktails throughout the winter. But that doesn’t mean Texans can’t enjoy this nut year-round. If you have access to a grocery store or the internet, then every season can be pecan season.
Tiff’s Treats cofounder Tiffany Chen’s adoration for this nut shines in her recipe for pecan pie bars, a gooey hybrid between a pecan pie and her signature cookies. In 1999, Tiffany and Leon Chen (who are now married), started the beloved Texas cookie-delivery company in Leon’s Austin apartment. Tiff’s Treats has since grown to 86 stores.
“I’ve always loved pecans,” Tiffany Chen says. “I’ve lived in Texas my whole life, and I just think they’re the best nut for baking. They have such a great flavor. As opposed to a walnut that’s a bit more bitter. A pecan has such a sweetness to it.”
The bars have a cookie base, a pecan pie filling, and a pecan topping and make a wonderful treat for any occasion during any season.
“They’re easy to make,” Chen says. “And then you just chop them up and plate them. They’re very crowd-pleasing.”
Pecan Pie Bars
Equipment
- 1 electric mixer (optional)
Ingredients
Honey Oatmeal Pecan Cookie Dough
- 2 ¼ sticks salted butter (softened)
- 1 cup granulated white sugar
- ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ⅓ cups thick rolled oats
- ⅓ cup honey
- 1 cup pecan pieces
- Cooking spray
Filling
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- ½ cup granulated white sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons salted butter (melted)
- ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cup chopped pecans
- ½ tablespoon cornstarch
Topping
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- ½ cup pecan halves
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar together using a hand/electric mixer on medium speed until the mixture is smooth.
- Add the eggs, vanilla, salt, and baking soda to the butter mixture. Mix on medium speed until the ingredients are incorporated and smooth.
- Add the flour and oats. Mix on low speed until the flour is no longer loose, then on medium speed until the flour is fully incorporated. Add the honey and pecan pieces and mix until incorporated fully.
- Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Place the dough in the bottom of the pan and use your hands to flatten it into an even layer.
- For the filling, in another mixing bowl, add the eggs and beat to a smooth consistency. Then add the corn syrup, sugar, melted butter, vanilla, and chopped pecans and mix well using a spatula. Mix in the cornstarch then allow the filling to rest for 2 minutes. Pour the filling on top of the cookie base layer in the pan and use a spatula to spread the mixture evenly.
- For the topping, distribute the chopped pecans and pecan halves evenly on top of the filling layer. Bake for 32 to 37 minutes, until the top is set well and the edges are browned.
- Cool for 40 to 55 minutes before serving. Use a knife to cut 12 individual bar portions and serve.
Comments