Stylish interiors and plenty of variety on the menu.
East
The original Bodacious is still the best.
Leo and his gracious staff serve up Asian fusion to a loyal following.
The burgers are justly famous, but don't miss the breakfasts. Or the chicken-fried steak.
The name says it all.
A quintessential tearoom.
We enjoy browsing through the healthy foods (both packaged and fresh) in this natural goods store, but we have to admit straight out that we are completely addicted to the cafe’s cheese grits and order them as a side to absolutely everything. On a recent visit we were drawn in…
An unassuming strip mall houses this diamond in the rough.
Fill up on upscale comfort food.
This little gem does sandwiches right.