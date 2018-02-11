If Dallas visitors want a quintessential barbecue experience, Hard Eight delivers.
Hill Country
Tender ribs and Iranian ice cream in the Texas Hill Country.
Even if the 300 migrants first given land grants in Texas didn’t make it to Blanco, Old 300 BBQ is still a good lesson in Texas history. The Hill Country joint is dubbed in honor of those original settlers; their names adorn the walls and modified Texas battle flags are etched into…
Southside BBQ's menu, cooking style, and setting are emblematic of the small town Hill Country barbecue joint. It’s certainly worth a stop if you’re in the neighborhood.
This was brisket worth seeking out.