Old 300 BBQ

Sep 23, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

Even if the 300 migrants first given land grants in Texas didn’t make it to Blanco, Old 300 BBQ is still a good lesson in Texas history. The Hill Country joint is dubbed in honor of those original settlers; their names adorn the walls and modified Texas battle flags are etched into…
Southside BBQ

Sep 4, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

Southside BBQ's menu, cooking style, and setting are emblematic of the small town Hill Country barbecue joint. It’s certainly worth a stop if you’re in the neighborhood. 

