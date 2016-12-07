Ah Sing Den

The former East Side Show Room is now a swanky but comfortable lounge named for Ah Sing, whose own establishment allegedly purveyed opium to the literary lights of Victorian London. Alas, only “tipples and morsels” are offered in this sumptuous brick-lined space decked out in Chinese lanterns and gorgeous pastel murals of peacocks. But that’s more than enough. Soak up your aged-rum Guyanese Sour with the lump crab gyoza, tuna-avocado poke, or Texas boar ribs in a Filipino barbecue sauce.