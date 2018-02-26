Alice Blue

Alice Blue, named for the free-spirited, sassy Alice Roosevelt Longworth, is Claire Smith’s re-envisioned Heights restaurant, and Alice would feel right at home here. We certainly did. The food, without exception, was remarkably fine. Steak tartare served with a horseradish crème fraîche and spread on thick potato chips proved to be deliciously intense, as was a wonderful trio of seed breads, decked out with cultured butter, two types of shaved radish, and anchovies. A snapper bouillabaisse was perfection—as good and as fresh as any we’ve tasted. And the bucatini carbonara was rich and creamy. We finished with a gorgeous olive oil cake, sauced with fig caramel and cardamom.