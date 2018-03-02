Auguste & Marcel

The SoCo space that was Little Barrel and Brown has transformed into an unfussy wine bar with a “tapas” menu that is more Europe’s best pub bites than traditional Galician. Alsatian flatbread oozing with cream sauce, bacon, onions, and broiled cheese illustrates that bacon does make everything better. Mussels in a light white wine and garlic sauce will sate those with more self-control. We started with shishito peppers—more toasty than blistered but drizzled in the tempered heat of sriracha and honey. Happy to eat more bacon, on dates stuffed with Gorgonzola, it was actually the green apple–flecked salad, balancing the flatbread’s richness, that had us planning a repeat visit.