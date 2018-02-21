Dining Guide
Bodacious Bar-B-Q
When one recommends Bodacious, it is common to get a “been there, done that” response; there are, after all, about twenty locations. But the Longview restaurant is special. First, it was first: pitmaster Roland Lindsey opened the doors of his barbecue joint in 1968. Second, the spice concoctions and smoking techniques are unique. Third, it’s still a family operation. Finally, with its hormone-free Angus brisket, sausage, pulled pork, turkey, and ribs, the original Bodacious also made our 2017 list of best barbecue restaurants.
City: Longview
Cuisine: Barbecue
Method: Oak in an indirect heat pit
Pitmaster: Jordan Jackson
Drinks: No bar
Price: $
Address: 2227 Mobberly Ave., Longview, TX, 75602
Hours: L Tue–Sat.
Phone: 903-753-8409
Website: https://bodaciousmobberly.com/
Year Opened: 1968
Last updated: February 20, 2018
Reviews
-
Bodacious Bar-B-Q (Longview)
I’ve tried to eat at the original Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview for years. The first time I struck out because I didn’t realize they were only open three days a week. The next try they were on vacation, and another time there just wasn’t anyone there. I learned later that after more than five decades …
Courtney Case
Mary Ellen Lindsey Clower
Jim Hooker
Aron Swearengen
Gerald Jones
Pal
Rebecca Parker
Craig Cohn
Craig Cohn
Billie Webster